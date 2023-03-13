Breaking News
Mumbai: Soon six new railway stations to be opened together, informs Central Railway
Mumbai was hottest Indian city on Sunday at blazing 39.4 degrees C
Mumbai: Use existing parking lots first, and spare Patwardhan Park, say Bandra residents
Maharashtra: Six killed as car hits divider on Samruddhi highway
Mumbai to get two new parks in Chandivli and Kurla, informs BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Bhuvan Arora asli star of Farzi

Bhuvan Arora, asli star of Farzi

Updated on: 13 March,2023 05:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Bhuvan, who plays Firoz in Raj-DK’s crime series, on bursting on the scene after a decade of small roles

Bhuvan Arora, asli star of Farzi

A still from the series


Ten years and over 5,000 auditions — that’s how long it took Bhuvan Arora to bag the spotlight in showbiz. After small roles in Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), and Naam Shabana (2017), followed by a prominent turn in The Test Case (2018), the actor’s perseverance was rewarded with Farzi, in which he played the flamboyant and hilarious Firoz. Arora, however, views the new-found fame not as a goal, but as a catalyst in his pursuit of becoming a better actor. “People don’t give you enough time to work on your craft. But when you become  an established name, they accommodate your requirements. So, I want to be a star only to become a good actor,” he says.


Fortunately, Farzi creators Raj-DK offered him enough freedom to experiment as a performer. It resulted in the now-viral scene from the first episode, where Firoz is seen finishing a cup of tea in a tense situation, to hilarious effect. Arora turned a small suggestion from Raj Nidimoru into a quirky scene. “There was a cup of tea in front of me. So, I asked [the spot boy] to heat it up. I thought I’d have a sip, so that it looks natural on screen. Raj sir asked me, ‘Are you going to have the tea?’ When I said yes, he said, ‘Okay, but finish it.’ It was a tense scene, but he said everybody would wait for me to finish the tea. That’s how we got it.”



Also Read: Shahid Kapoor on 'Farzi' success: Always challenging to play a guy who is not likeable


Web Series Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK