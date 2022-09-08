Breaking News
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders embark on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari
Mumbai: Court permits jailed NCP leader Nawab Malik to undergo renal scan
SC grants liberty to Mohammed Zubair to move Delhi HC for quashing Sitapur FIR
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to sleep in container for next 150 days
Court rejects Vidhie's plea for nod to stay with mother Indrani Mukerjea
Seatbelts will be compulsory for all passengers in car: Nitin Gadkari
Uddhav Thackeray denied permission to meet Sanjay Raut at Arthur Road Jail
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Rajesh Tailang Rich experience to follow his vision

Rajesh Tailang: Rich experience to follow his vision

Updated on: 08 September,2022 07:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Uma Ramasubramanian | uma@mid-day.com

Top

After success of Delhi Crime 2, Rajesh says he took on Dahan to collaborate with director Vikranth

Rajesh Tailang: Rich experience to follow his vision

Rajesh Tailang and Vikranth Pawar


From the restrained world of Delhi Crime 2, to the supernatural world of Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya is a big leap. But Rajesh Tailang says director Vikranth Pawar’s guidance made the shift seamless. The opportunity to collaborate with the director was the primary reason why Tailang gave his nod to the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar offering. “I am a huge fan of Vikranth’s work,” begins the actor. “I have followed his theatre work. For me, it’s a rich experience to follow his vision because this is something I have never done before. So far, I have done projects that are believable [and rooted in logic], but the supernatural genre has not been explored much.”


Also Read: Watch video! Shefali Shah: Someone took the risk of casting me as the lead

Starring Tisca Chopra, Saurabh Shukla and Tailang in key roles, the series revolves around an IAS officer who leads a mining expedition in Shilaspura despite the villagers warning her that it may unleash a deadly curse. That the scare fest was set against the backdrop of Rajasthan was another draw for the Rajasthani actor. “Sometimes, I used to fear that I may say too many lines in Rajasthani and viewers wouldn’t get it. Thankfully, I had Vikranth guiding me.”


Also Read: Shefali Shah: Grateful to know 'Delhi Crime 2' has touched everyone as deeply

The recent success of Delhi Crime 2 has further cemented Tailang’s position as one of the most reliable actors in OTT entertainment. “I feel grateful that our hard work has paid off. OTT has been a great platform for actors like us. It has [enabled] me to play varied characters, which otherwise would have been impossible.”

Play quiz: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra

Will Brahmastra create a record for highest opening day collection of 2022?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
tisca chopra saurabh shukla Delhi Crime Disney Plus Hotstar Entertainment News Web Series

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK