Rajesh Tailang: Rich experience to follow his vision

After success of Delhi Crime 2, Rajesh says he took on Dahan to collaborate with director Vikranth
Rajesh Tailang and Vikranth Pawar
From the restrained world of Delhi Crime 2, to the supernatural world of Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya is a big leap. But Rajesh Tailang says director Vikranth Pawar’s guidance made the shift seamless. The opportunity to collaborate with the director was the primary reason why Tailang gave his nod to the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar offering. “I am a huge fan of Vikranth’s work,” begins the actor. “I have followed his theatre work. For me, it’s a rich experience to follow his vision because this is something I have never done before. So far, I have done projects that are believable [and rooted in logic], but the supernatural genre has not been explored much.”
Starring Tisca Chopra, Saurabh Shukla and Tailang in key roles, the series revolves around an IAS officer who leads a mining expedition in Shilaspura despite the villagers warning her that it may unleash a deadly curse. That the scare fest was set against the backdrop of Rajasthan was another draw for the Rajasthani actor. “Sometimes, I used to fear that I may say too many lines in Rajasthani and viewers wouldn’t get it. Thankfully, I had Vikranth guiding me.”
The recent success of Delhi Crime 2 has further cemented Tailang’s position as one of the most reliable actors in OTT entertainment. “I feel grateful that our hard work has paid off. OTT has been a great platform for actors like us. It has [enabled] me to play varied characters, which otherwise would have been impossible.”
