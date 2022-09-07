Breaking News
Cyrus Mistry death: 72 hours on, NHAI yet put up warning signboard at mishap site
Mumbai: Accountant steals Rs 15 crore from employer only to lose on online gambling
Mumbai: Dengue, malaria on the rise
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to sleep in container for next 150 days
Mumbai: Two drown during Ganpati visarjan
Seatbelts will be compulsory for all passengers in car: Nitin Gadkari
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Watch video Shefali Shah on Boycott Bollywood trend Cinema is a culture it wont go away

Watch video! Shefali Shah on 'Boycott Bollywood' trend: Cinema is a culture it won't go away

Updated on: 07 September,2022 12:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

The actress got into conversation with mid-day.com

Watch video! Shefali Shah on 'Boycott Bollywood' trend: Cinema is a culture it won't go away

Shefali Shah/frontrowgypsy


Shefali Shah whose 'Delhi Crime 2' recently released and has been receiving rave reviews, caught up for a conversation with mid-day.com.


Speaking about the 'Boycott Bollywood' trend the actress said, "When we receive a lot of love and appreciation, this is a part of it. I think it will pass. Every film is born with it's own fate, that does not determine how good or bad it is. Cinema is a culture in our country, it won't go away. Whether it's OTT or cinema in Bombay, Marathi, Gujarati or South films, they all contribute to Indian cinema. I hope it changes and I'm sure it well."


When asked about the growth of OTT and good content being the focus, the actress said, "OTT has opened horizons not just for actors but all creative people. OTT is about explore, experiment and express. It gives you the leeway to go all out. 'Delhi Crime' dropped in 190 countries at one go, where are you going to get that kind of reach? As an audience and student of cinema, I'm glad I can watch films from across the globe, it's so enriching."

Also Read: Shefali Shah wins at Melbourne fest

Will Brahmastra create a record for highest opening day collection of 2022?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
web series shefali shah Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK