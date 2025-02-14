Initially slated for February, Rakt Bramhand’s shoot now pushed to April as battle sequences are being reimagined; fantasy action series’ release deferred to 2026

(Clockwise) Aditya Roy Kapur, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Wamiqa Gabbi. Pics/Instagram

Director duo Raj-DK’s ambitious fantasy actioner Rakt Bramhand—The Bloody Kingdom has apparently hit a roadblock, forcing the makers to delay its upcoming schedule. Word is that Raj-DK, along with co-director Rahi Anil Barve, were to kick off the second schedule in Mumbai in February. However, the plan has been pushed by two months as the battle sequences of the Aditya Roy Kapur, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer are being reimagined.

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK

A source close to the production reveals, “Rakt Bramhand has been mounted as a big-budget fantasy series about warring empires. Naturally, the war sequences are crucial to the story. The team wasn’t fully satisfied with how they were shaping up on paper, and is revisiting the portions.”

Rakt Bramhand is among Netflix India’s most ambitious projects. However, given the two-month delay, it was pulled down from the streamer’s 2025 slate that was recently unveiled. Another source says that the show will no longer be a 2025 offering. “It is being designed as a spectacle, and that takes time. With the latest leg starting in April, followed by extensive VFX work in post-production, the series will release only in 2026,” adds the source. mid-day reached out to Barve, who didn’t respond till press time.