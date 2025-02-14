Breaking News
Three Iranians held for smuggling gold worth Rs 6.28 crore at Mumbai airport
Tahawwur Rana extradition: Ready to lodge him in Maharashtra's jail, says CM
BMC attaches 18 properties worth Rs 178.64 crore in Chandivali
Pay and Park facility turns out to be bogus after vehicle owners get e-challan
EOW begins investigation in New India Cooperative Bank 'irregularities'
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Winners Valentine`s Day Winners
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Rakt Bramhand makers Raj DK to reimagine battle scenes shoot pushed by two months

Rakt Bramhand makers Raj-DK to reimagine battle scenes, shoot pushed by two months

Updated on: 15 February,2025 07:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Initially slated for February, Rakt Bramhand’s shoot now pushed to April as battle sequences are being reimagined; fantasy action series’ release deferred to 2026

Rakt Bramhand makers Raj-DK to reimagine battle scenes, shoot pushed by two months

(Clockwise) Aditya Roy Kapur, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Wamiqa Gabbi. Pics/Instagram

Listen to this article
Rakt Bramhand makers Raj-DK to reimagine battle scenes, shoot pushed by two months
x
00:00

Director duo Raj-DK’s ambitious fantasy actioner Rakt Bramhand—The Bloody Kingdom has apparently hit a roadblock, forcing the makers to delay its upcoming schedule. Word is that Raj-DK, along with co-director Rahi Anil Barve, were to kick off the second schedule in Mumbai in February. However, the plan has been pushed by two months as the battle sequences of the Aditya Roy Kapur, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer are being reimagined.


Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK
Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK


A source close to the production reveals, “Rakt Bramhand has been mounted as a big-budget fantasy series about warring empires. Naturally, the war sequences are crucial to the story. The team wasn’t fully satisfied with how they were shaping up on paper, and is revisiting the portions.” 


Rakt Bramhand is among Netflix India’s most ambitious projects. However, given the two-month delay, it was pulled down from the streamer’s 2025 slate that was recently unveiled. Another source says that the show will no longer be a 2025 offering. “It is being designed as a spectacle, and that takes time. With the latest leg starting in April, followed by extensive VFX work in post-production, the series will release only in 2026,” adds the source. mid-day reached out to Barve, who didn’t respond till press time.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

aditya roy kapur samantha ruth prabhu Wamiqa Gabbi raj nidimoru bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK