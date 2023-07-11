Rasika Dugal, provided fans with a sneak peek into the dubbing session of the hot anticipated third season of the popular Amazon Prime series, Mirzapur

Rasika Dugal in the middle of a Mirzapur 3 dubbing session, Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Rasika Dugal shares insider glimpse of Mirzapur 3 dubbing session: ‘Pirpared rahiyega’ x 00:00

Rasika Dugal, provided fans with a sneak peek into the dubbing session of the hot anticipated third season of the popular Amazon Prime series, Mirzapur. Taking to Instagram, Rasika hinted at the final stages of post-production as she announced the commencement of the dubbing process for Mirzapur 3. In the shared picture, Rasika can be seen sporting an intense expression while dressed comfortably in casual attire. She has donned a striped jacket and seemed to be wondering how best to modulate her inflection for maximum impact!

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Pirpared rahiyega. #DubbingDays #Dubbing #MirzapurSeason3.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasika (@rasikadugal)

Rasika Dugal has garnered immense praise for her portrayal of the complex character Beena Tripathi, the wife of self-proclaimed 'King of Mirzapur,' Kaleen Bhaiyya. Her exceptional acting skills have been lauded, earning her accolades for her performance in the previous seasons of Mirzapur.

The shooting for Mirzapur 3 concluded successfully a few months ago, heightening buzz among fans. Mirzapur revolves around the story of Kaleen Bhaiyya, the King of Mirzapur, and the Pandit Brothers, Guddu and Bablu. As power struggles, ambitions, greed and lust collide with both parties stopping at nothing to control the city of Mirzapur, audiences witness a thrilling anarchy unfold across the screen, influencing the people, business and politics of the city.

The web series' first season was released on November 16, 2018. It received widespread appreciation from both fans and critics for its gripping storyline and phenomenal performances, further elevating the show's dedicated fandom.

The second season of Mirzapur achieved remarkable success, with one of the highest completion rates and almost half of the viewers completing the series within just 48 hours of its launch. This set a new benchmark and showcased the immense popularity of the show.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, and Vikrant Massey in lead roles, Mirzapur continues to garner massive appreciation and viewership from audiences worldwide.

In addition to her involvement in Mirzapur 3, Rasika Dugal has several other projects lined up. She will be seen in the sports drama "Spike," Anshuman Jha's directorial venture "Lord Curzon Ki Haveli," the improv comedy "Fairy Folk," and the dramedy "Little Thomas," showcasing her versatility and diverse range as an actor.

If you haven't watched Mirzapur yet, there's still time to catch up before Season 3 comes out. But no, seriously, you haven't?