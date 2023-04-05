Breaking News
Current Covid-19 cases may be far more than official figures
South Mumbai sees 85 per cent jump in e-cars in a year
Mumbai: Trapped and caught racing on WEH, 82 face gambling charge
Mumbai: Free 35th Road of potholes once and for all, say Khar locals
Mumbai: State government pours money into project that includes AC locals
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Rekha makes heads turn jokes with paps on Citadel blue carpet

Rekha makes heads turn, jokes with paps on 'Citadel' blue carpet

Updated on: 05 April,2023 08:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Rekha chose a hybrid silk outfit in the shades of rose gold and purple. She sported heavy earpieces and her tresses were tied in a traditional bun rounded up with gajra

Rekha makes heads turn, jokes with paps on 'Citadel' blue carpet

Rekha. Pic/Yogen Shah


The legendary Rekha, who is often called the eternal beauty, lived up to the title as she walked the 'blue carpet' of the upcoming streaming series 'Citadel', which sees Priyanka Chopra and 'Games of Thrones' alum Richard Madden in the lead.

Rekha chose a hybrid silk outfit in the shades of rose gold and purple. She sported heavy earpieces and her tresses were tied in a traditional bun rounded up with gajra.

On the blue carpet, the celebrated actress also joked with the paparazzi stationed at the venue and she playfully made a gesture of slapping one of the paps after a brief verbal exchange in jest.


Also Read: Richard Madden arrives in Mumbai to promote 'Citadel' with Priyanka Chopra



The actress is a Padma Shri recipient and also served as nominated member of the Rajya Sabha member from 2012 to the end of her tenure in 2018.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

rekha priyanka chopra Web Series Web Series News Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK