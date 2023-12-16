Breaking News
Saiyami Kher preps for a fight

Saiyami Kher preps for a fight

Updated on: 16 December,2023 05:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Kher, who steps into the shoes of an undercover agent, a character she previously portrayed with depth, pulls off high-octane action sequences in the upcoming edition

Saiyami Kher preps for a fight

Saiyami Kher

Saiyami Kher preps for a fight
Saiyami Kher is set to dive headfirst into the world of crime with the third edition of the action thriller Special Ops, which required her to undergo intense training in Mixed Martial Arts. Kher, who steps into the shoes of an undercover agent, a character she previously portrayed with depth, pulls off high-octane action sequences in the upcoming edition. 


 “I always love shooting for an action project. I have gone through MMA training for the film I did with Nagarjuna sir, two years ago. It’s always special to work on Special Ops. It’s a show that received a lot of love when the first season came out. So it gets bigger and better this time around. We have a great set of action directors on board. I hope this role helps me bag a full-fledged action act soon,” says Kher, whose two-week training regimen included a comprehensive mix of kickboxing and hand-to-hand combat.



