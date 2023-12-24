Breaking News
Entertainment News > Web Series News

Updated on: 24 December,2023 04:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Hiren Kotwani | hiren.kotwani@mid-day.com

Saiyami Kher set to bring the heat in the second season of Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops

Pics/Instagram

Learning on the job is a given, but for Saiyami Kher, meticulous preparation before stepping into the spotlight is a must. Fresh off the success of her previous venture, Ghoomer, the actor has moved on to the sequel of Kay Kay Menon-starrer Special Ops, three years after featuring in the first instalment. What has the actress buzzing with excitement is the significant evolution of her character in the upcoming season.


Unlike the first edition, Kher’s role not only plays a more pivotal part in the narrative but also involves a substantial amount of action sequences. “This is a genre I have been eager to explore. Neeraj [Pandey, director] sir has crafted a gripping narrative that immediately caught my attention. In the upcoming season, you will see me doing some intense stunts. I can’t wait for the audience to witness the adrenaline-pumping sequences we have prepared.”


Neeraj PandeyNeeraj Pandey


To prepare for her physically demanding role, Kher revisited her training in mixed martial arts (MMA) and added kickboxing and hand-to-hand combat to her repertoire. While she is not ready to divulge much, lest she reveal crucial information, the actor says, “We wrapped up a long schedule in Georgia last month, where we also filmed some fantastic action set pieces. As compared to the first edition, I’ve had a lot more action this time. While Special Ops 2 has been fulfilling for me to explore action like never before, it has also made me all the more eager for an all-out action film.”

After Georgia, the Disney+ Hotstar series will be extensively shot in Mumbai and Delhi. 

A source informs that three new characters are being introduced to add to the thrills and keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

 

