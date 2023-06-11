Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan took a break from filming ‘Citadel’ and let loose at a Serbian club. A video of them dancing to 'Oo Antava' has gone viral on social media

Co-stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu during 'Citadel' promo, Pic/Dhawan's Official Instagram

Listen to this article Samantha Ruth Prabhu grooves to ‘Pushpa’ hit ‘Oo Antava’ in Serbia; ‘Citadel’ co-star Varun Dhawan cheers her on x 00:00

Actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are all set to star in the Indian spin-off of Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Citadel’. After shooting in India, the production team has changed locales and moved to Serbia for the next phase of their schedule. It seems like the team is also taking time off to let loose and have fun in the beautiful country alongside their busy work schedules.

A video, which has been making the rounds on the Internet features Samantha and Varun partying at a club in Serbia along with the show’s team. They can be seen playfully dancing to Pushpa’s song “Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava” which featured Samantha along with Allu Arjun.

ADVERTISEMENT

The song took the nation by storm when it was first released, with fans and celebrities grooving to the song on Tik Toks, Instagram reels and parties. In the viral video, Samantha looks stylish in a body-fitting black leather top and matching pants, as she coyly dances to her hit track. In a simple blue cotton and demin outfit, Varun looks handsome as he roots for his co-star from an upstairs balcony.