Samar Khan: Our responsibility doesn’t end after Independence day

Updated on: 15 August,2022 09:47 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Filmmaker and journalist Samar Khan gets in conversation with mid-day com

Samar Khan


Filmmaker and journalist Samar Khan in conversation with mid-day com, admits he has always been fascinated by the army. Starting with his directorial Shaurya his film in 2008, he went on to produce OTT series like The Test Case, Code M, Shoorveer and many more. Don't miss this Independence Day special, where he shares his thoughts about patriotism, women being at the forefront on his OTT shows, interesting aspects from the research involved and much more!


Everybody turns around and says we should be patriotic everyday, sure we should but there should be a day where everyone collectively decides 'I want to pray for my country, I want to bless my country.' It's the same reason that we go to a temple. We can all pray at home but we go to a temple or mosque because there is so much positivity. On Independence day, everyone should take a vow to be a good citizen. If everyone is a good citizen we will have no evil. If everyone pays their taxes, keeps their neighbourhood cleans, takes pride in their country, that's enough! Our responsibility doesn’t end after Independence day.

