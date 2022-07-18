Breaking News
Anjali Barot goes from Desi to Badass

Updated on: 18 July,2022 05:13 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

The actress was earlier seen in 'Scam 1992'

Anjali Barot who was seen in 'Scam 1992' plays an Air Force officer in the web series 'Shoorveer.' Speaking about her new avatar the actress told mid-day.com, "I was behaving like a kid who has got a new today, on set. Being inside a helicopter with someone giving you instructions was so exciting. I was thankful to God that I'm an actor and I get to experience these things. You cant express this beautiful feeling. I wanted to surprise the audience and I was super thrilled that they would see me. From playing an ageing 40-50 year old lady to this fierce, driven officer."

 





