Sanjay Leela Bhansali brings out the dancing queens

Sources say after wrapping up a folk dance number, SLB to shoot qawwali song with Aditi and Manisha for Heeramandi at Film City
Aditi Rao Hydari and Manisha Koirala
Where there is Sanjay Leela Bhansali, there are bound to be elaborate song-and-dance sequences. In his maiden web series Heeramandi, the auteur is bringing his signature grandeur, with every episode said to have a song mounted on a lavish scale. Last month, Bhansali filmed a major dance sequence that features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Richa Chadha. Kruti Mahesh choreographed the folk dance number. Now, it is learnt that the showrunner-creator has set the stage for another track.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Sources from the set indicate that the team will begin shooting for a qawwali number at Film City today. “It will be an elaborate 10-day shoot. The team has brought on board specialised qawwali artistes. The song primarily focuses on Aditi and Manisha, but other actors are expected to join in later,” reveals a source. The Netflix offering that tells the story of love, betrayal and politics in the lives of courtesans in pre-Independence Lahore, also features Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Huma Qureshi. Sharmin Segal, television actors Niyati Fatnani and Siddharth Gupta — who play pivotal roles — will join the unit this month.
