Breaking News
Mumbai pothole menace: Need 20 mins to cover 300 metres on Mulund-Airoli Road, say commuters
Mumbai records 272 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths
Karnataka: Seer accused of sexual assault case arrested by Police
Mumbai records 272 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths
Goa Police visits Sonali Phogat's house, meets revenue officials
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Sanjay Leela Bhansali brings out the dancing queens

Sanjay Leela Bhansali brings out the dancing queens

Updated on: 02 September,2022 07:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Sources say after wrapping up a folk dance number, SLB to shoot qawwali song with Aditi and Manisha for Heeramandi at Film City

Sanjay Leela Bhansali brings out the dancing queens

Aditi Rao Hydari and Manisha Koirala


Where there is Sanjay Leela Bhansali, there are bound to be elaborate song-and-dance sequences. In his maiden web series Heeramandi, the auteur is bringing his signature grandeur, with every episode said to have a song mounted on a lavish scale. Last month, Bhansali filmed a major dance sequence that features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Richa Chadha. Kruti Mahesh choreographed the folk dance number. Now, it is learnt that the showrunner-creator has set the stage for another track. 


Also Read: Alia on Balika Vadhu: Did costume rehearsals, look-tests, danced on Dola Re Dola

Sanjay Leela BhansaliSanjay Leela Bhansali


Sources from the set indicate that the team will begin shooting for a qawwali number at Film City today. “It will be an elaborate 10-day shoot. The team has brought on board specialised qawwali artistes. The song primarily focuses on Aditi and Manisha, but other actors are expected to join in later,” reveals a source. The Netflix offering that tells the story of love, betrayal and politics in the lives of courtesans in pre-Independence Lahore, also features Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Huma Qureshi. Sharmin Segal, television actors Niyati Fatnani and Siddharth Gupta — who play pivotal roles — will join the unit this month. 

Play Quiz: How well do you know the late Television actor Sidharth Shukla

Do you think `Brahmastra` will cross 100 Cr club after the boycott trend?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
sanjay leela bhansali manisha koirala aditi rao hydari sonakshi sinha richa chadha Web Series Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK