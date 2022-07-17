Sara Ali Khan's appearance in Koffee With Karan gets a thumbs up; Twitterati call her 'Relatable Max'

Twitterati shower love on Sara Ali Khan for her candid nature of Koffee With Karan's latest episode with Janhvi Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan. Pic/Yogen Shah

Sara Ali Khan is recently a talk of the town with her appearance at Koffee With Karan. The actress truly won the hearts of the audience when she shared her thoughts and incidents of her life that spoke a lot about her generosity as a star.

The amount of love that people have showered on Sara with the episode is absolutely amazing. The actress is garnering love from all quarters. Moreover, Sara has been trending on Twitter for the last 3 days for her appearance and people can't get enough of it. The actress gave the example of her self-awareness and wittiness while sharing the incidents from her life. Have a look at how her fans went all over the internet to praise Sara.

On the show, Sara shared that she chose a cheaper hotel amounting to around Rs. 6000 while on her vacation in Kedarnath with Janhvi Kapoor that too at the cost of not having a heater in the room. After looking at such a gesture from the star, many people found her relatable and hailed her humbleness. Such incidents show she is the one actress in the country who shows her true self and steals the audience's heart with her honesty and humbleness.

While on the film front, the actress was spotted shooting for ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey and has recently finished shooting for an untitled project next to Vicky Kaushal.