Whacky Wednesday: Janhvi Kapoor reveals 'obscene' secret behind her friendship with Sara Ali Khan on Koffee With Karan 7

Updated on: 13 July,2022 03:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Koffee With Karan Season 7 will feature popular actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in its second episode on July 14. The two stars retrace how their friendship was sealed by becoming neighbours

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan/ PC- Janhvi's Instagram account


Koffee With Karan Season 7 will feature popular actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in its second episode on July 14. The much-awaited Koffee With Karan Season 7 is back with stirring cups of steamy confessions, secrets, and manifestations. In the season’s second episode, Bollywood besties– Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan grace the couch with stories about their style, wits, and adventure. As the show’s iconic host Karan Johar prods them about life, work and love; names and incidents get revealed by the dynamic duo. In the upcoming episode, the two stars retrace how their friendship was sealed by becoming neighbours. 

In the promo of the upcoming episode, when Karan asked them about their much-talked-about friendship, Janhvi candidly said, "So many people have told us that we bring out the obscene side in each other". 


Talking further about how they became friends, Janhvi narrated, “We were neighbours in Goa and we had a common friend. Then one day we started talking. We ended up talking till 8 AM in the morning." To this, Sara Ali Khan added that their impromptu session ended up being an all-nighter. The duo continued speaking about their escapades in Goa for two days, bonding over work, family and interests. 

Adding on to their travel stories, Janhvi Kapoor recalled how she was thoroughly impressed with Sara Ali Khan during a trip to Disneyland. The daredevil Sara Ali Khan helped Janhvi jump the queue wherever possible. “She broke every line. I kept thinking ‘she is so cool’!I would never have been able to do that. Because of her, I did not even have to wait. It was the best trip ever!"

The episode will be aired on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday at 7 pm. 

