Shaheer Sheikh: We are planning to shoot something in Indonesia

The actor speaks about not signing new projects so he can spend time with Anaya

Shaheer with Anaya and Ruchikaa

Actor Shaheer Sheikh, currently seen in 'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa' and who also features in the recently released music video 'Iss Baarish Mein' with Jasmin Bhasin, joins mid-day.com's Father's Day special. The actor and wife Ruchikaa Kapoor are parents to Anaya, who was born last September.

Speaking about Anaya, the actor says, "I have been shooting almost daily so I don't get much time with Anaya. I'm trying to ensure I don't sign up anything new and spend as much time as possible with her. We do the basic stuff that every father and daughter does but that's what is important."

The actor who is also a popular name in Indonesia, having featured in TV shows and movies there says though he has cut down on work, there may be a surprise for fans. "Fans in Indonesia have given me so much love, so whenever I can I go there and try to entertain them as well. We are planning to shoot something there soon, so hopefully I will be able to do that."

