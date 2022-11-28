Shooting in real locations makes actors look believable, says Randeep Hooda

The series, according to its creator and showrunner Balwinder Singh Janjua, has been entirely shot in real locations in Punjab

Actor Randeep Hooda, who is known for lending authenticity to his roles be it in 'Sarbjit' or 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster', is currently gearing up for his next streaming series titled 'CAT'. The series, according to its creator and showrunner Balwinder Singh Janjua, has been entirely shot in real locations in Punjab. Randeep says shooting in real locations "immensely" helps actors to make their performance believable.

Elaborating on the same, the actor tells IANS: "Shooting in real locations enhances the performance because you spend the majority of time in the universe where your content is set. "Going to sets for the shoot, being there in the moment or coming back from the shoot, you are surrounded by a certain geography, the climate, the cultural setting of the people, the local language or the diction people use there -- all these things help you to get into a space and focus your thoughts inline with the traits of your character."

'Cat' is a crime thriller set against the backdrop of the Punjab hinterlands and tells the story of an innocent man, who is thrown into a deep, drug trafficking conspiracy between gang lords, cops and political powers. The actor further adds, "Like for 'Cat' too, a lot of local actors have been cast in supporting roles. It's so interesting to jam with those actors on the screen and to feed off their energy. It greatly helped me to get a better understanding of my character in the series."

'Cat' lands on Netflix on December 9.

