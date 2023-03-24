Breaking News
Siddharth Roy Kapur: We made sure to humanise the characters

Updated on: 24 March,2023 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Uma Ramasubramanian | uma@mid-day.com

As Rocket Boys 2 wins acclaim, producer Siddharth says showing Bhabha and Sarabhai’s vulnerabilities worked in the show’s favour

Sarbh plays Bhabha in the show


Rarely has the second season of a series matched the brilliance of the first. Rocket Boys finds itself in that coveted club, with the latest edition of the Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh-starrer opening to wide praise. So, what’s the secret to the success? Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur attributes it to how director Abhay Pannu has humanised the protagonists, Homi J Bhabha and Dr Vikram Sarabhai. “We thought it was important to stick to the facts, but obviously dramatise them because that is important to creating a compelling series. We made sure to humanise these characters. Often, we depict these icons as demigods. But I believe such icons are more heroic when they have the same vulnerabilities and flaws as you and I do. Despite their flaws, they go ahead and achieve such great things. Abhay and his team have managed to show that,” explains the producer.


The second season of the SonyLIV series chronicles Bhabha and Sarabhai’s efforts to make India a nuclear power. While the drama is further elevated by fine performances, Sarbh steals the show with his portrayal of the dynamic Bhabha. Kapur agrees that the actor’s casting was a masterstroke. “It’s one of those few times when the role chooses an actor, and vice versa. It felt organic for Jim to play Homi Bhabha. He has portrayed the brilliance, humanity and sensitivity of Bhabha beautifully.”


