Sohum Shah all set for Maharani Season 2, shares pictures with Huma Qureshi

Updated on: 20 June,2022 07:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Sohum further posed a question to the audience while he asked Huma about Maharani Season 2's release date

Sohum Shah and Huma Qureshi are all set to bring the second season of Maharani. Recently, the actor took to his social media and shared a selfie with Huma Qureshi, who played the role of his wife Rani Bharti, while they attended an event. The actor wrote on the story - "WITH MY #MAHARANI @IAMHUMAQ"

Sohum further posed a question to the audience while he asked Huma about Maharani Season 2's release date. 




Shah, who is known for films like Tumbbad, Talvar and Ship of Theseus and the series Maharani is having a busy 2022 as he has been working round the clock. His line-up for the year includes Maharani 2, the feature film Sanaa, his production venture, CrazXy and his ten film horror anthology


