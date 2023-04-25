Tanya Maniktala, who plays a vampire in Tooth Pari, says the series is a unique blend of romance, thriller and satire

A still from the series

Listen to this article Tanya Maniktala: Unfair to box Tooth Pari in a genre x 00:00

What’s your first instinct when you read a quirky script about a vampire falling in love with a dentist? If you’re Tanya Maniktala, you queue up for the screen test, determined to be a part of this imaginative world. After Flames, Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy, and Chutzpah, Netflix’s Tooth Pari: When Love Bites promised to be a whimsical ride. Collaborating with director Pratim Dasgupta and veteran actors was the cherry on top. In a chat with mid-day, Maniktala talks about being blown away by the script, and adding her own quirks to the role.

Edited excerpts from the interview.

What was your reaction to the concept?

I got a call from Shruti Mahajan [casting director], who told me there is a cool and quirky character, and that I would be perfect for it. She asked me to test for it. When I read the script, [I wondered], who are these characters? I called up Shruti to ask what was going on in the script, and she just kept laughing. I wanted to get on board immediately, and was over the moon when I was short-listed. When I got on a call with Pratim sir to understand the world of Rumi [her character], it set the ball rolling. The plot of a vampire falling in love with a dentist seemed so funny that I was rooting for the couple.

At what point did you feel the concept was bizarre?

That was a constant thought. I was drinking blood, which was a lot of beetroot juice in reality. When I got a denture made for the prosthetics, I was intrigued. I still have a set of fangs with me as a souvenir.

Which genre would you bracket this series into?

Boxing Tooth Pari into any one genre would be unfair because there are so many themes going on simultaneously. It is a fantasy, romance, thriller and satire.

How was it working with Shantanu Maheshwari?

We both were playing characters that were opposite to us, and that was fun. He is one of the funniest people I have met. Shantanu is always open to trying new things out; he’d always give me suggestions when I asked for them. He would also be respectful of my space.

Also Read: Varun Mitra reflects on the journey to Deepak Rana in 'Guilty Minds' one year later

What did you learn from working with veterans like Revathy and Adil Hussain?

It was an ensemble cast that I never dreamt [I would work with]. Often, it was difficult to stay in character because Rumi is straight-faced and composed, while the other characters are hilarious. The energy on set was always great because we knew we were creating something wonderful. I was in awe of Revathy most of the time when the camera wasn’t switched on. I wanted to learn about their experiences. They are talented actors, but they are also such fantastic human beings. It was a great opportunity to see their human side, without any façade.

How was your interaction with the director?

After I was signed on for the project, I went back, watched some of his earlier works and realised that he has a lot to say. On set, he gives you free rein to do whatever you want. He is collaborative and interested in listening to what you think the character should do. I was like an eager kid who kept asking him if we could [add] this or that [nuance].

What was the one quirk you added to your character?

Some traits are written on paper, but when you are living the character, you bring in your own [flavour]. While processing the character, I found that she has a tender [heart]. When we started talking about Rumi, we came to the conclusion that she was hurt. She was still nursing a wound, which is why she puts on a hard exterior.