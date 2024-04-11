Joining The Broken News 2 as a media house’s CEO, Akshay honoured to work with actors of Sonali and Jaideep’s calibre

Akshay Oberoi; Sonali Bendre; Jaideep Ahlawat in the show

The newsroom is expanding with Akshay Oberoi joining the second season of The Broken News. The actor plays Ronnie Sabarwal, the CEO of news channel Awaaz Bharati, in the Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre and Shriya Pilgaonkar-starrer. What drew him to the ZEE5 series? First and foremost, the opportunity to reunite with director Vinay Waikul. “I had worked with Vinay on The Test Case. I had a great time then, and an even better time now. It’s always fun to collaborate with directors you have previously worked with and trusted. You know each other well enough to hit the ground running,” says the actor.

It also offered Oberoi a chance to collaborate with actors he admires. Though he doesn’t have any scenes with Ahlawat, he feels honoured to be a part of the same show as him. “I don’t need to say it; the world knows that Jaideep is a tremendous talent. I have a lot of scenes with Sonali Bendre and Shriya. Sonali has done such good work, I’ve seen it over the years. Shriya has [shone] in the last couple of years. The experience of working with them was everything I thought it would be,”

he smiles.

