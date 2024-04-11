Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Raj Thackeray’s contradictory Gudi Padwa speech leaves cadre upset, voters confused
Mumbai: ‘Loan recovery agents’ target two women
Mumbai: LCD screen at Andheri station causing mishaps
Mumbai: BMC crosses quarter mark of city nullah clean-up in 15-days
Mumbai: Drug-making YouTube tutorials keeping authorities up at night
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > With the noted in the newsroom
<< Back to Elections 2024

With the noted in the newsroom

Updated on: 12 April,2024 07:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Joining The Broken News 2 as a media house’s CEO, Akshay honoured to work with actors of Sonali and Jaideep’s calibre

With the noted in the newsroom

Akshay Oberoi; Sonali Bendre; Jaideep Ahlawat in the show

Listen to this article
With the noted in the newsroom
x
00:00

The newsroom is expanding with Akshay Oberoi joining the second season of The Broken News. The actor plays Ronnie Sabarwal, the CEO of news channel Awaaz Bharati, in the Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre and Shriya Pilgaonkar-starrer. What drew him to the ZEE5 series? First and foremost, the opportunity to reunite with director Vinay Waikul. “I had worked with Vinay on The Test Case. I had a great time then, and an even better time now. It’s always fun to collaborate with directors you have previously worked with and trusted. You know each other well enough to hit the ground running,” says the actor. 


It also offered Oberoi a chance to collaborate with actors he admires. Though he doesn’t have any scenes with Ahlawat, he feels honoured to be a part of the same show as him. “I don’t need to say it; the world knows that Jaideep is a tremendous talent. I have a lot of scenes with Sonali Bendre and Shriya. Sonali has done such good work, I’ve seen it over the years. Shriya has [shone] in the last couple of years. The experience of working with them was everything I thought it would be,” 
he smiles.



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

akshay oberoi sonali bendre Jaideep Ahlawat shriya pilgaonkar Web Series News Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK