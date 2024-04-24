With her ethical journalist character flipped on its head in The Broken News 2, Shriya discusses playing the role without judging her

Shriya Pilgaonkar

While shooting for The Broken News’ second season, Shriya Pilgaonkar often found herself going to director Vinay Waikul and asking, “Are you sure we need to push this much?” Reason—in the actor’s words, her character Radha has been “flipped”. While the newsroom drama’s first edition ended with the ethical journalist behind bars, the upcoming instalment will see her seeking revenge. Pilgaonkar says, “When I read the script, I was blown away because every character in season two has flipped, especially Radha. We saw her as a journalist, who is ethical and principled. After being called a terrorist, my character, in season two, is going through an inner conflict. She has taken things personally. It took me a while to let go of control while playing Radha because she was making certain choices that I would never make. I had to stop myself from judging her.”

The actor enjoyed not only discovering new layers to her character, but also reuniting with co-stars Sonali Bendre and Jaideep Ahlawat. She will spend her birthday today with them, promoting the ZEE5 series. “Later in the day, I will catch up with my friends. When I am not shooting on my birthday, I like to travel,” she smiles.

Pilgaonkar recently wrapped up the second season of Bhuvan Bam’s Taaza Khabar. “That set is fun. They are all talented, mad people. This season, the team has worked hard on the script and added more plot points.”