The Great Indian Kapil Show: Neetu Kapoor reveals Ranbir Kapoor's reaction everytime he sees Raha

Actor/comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to bring back his popular comedy show on air. However, this time, the show has new destination. The show will now be airing on Netflix instead of satellite TV. The show will also bring back Sunil Grover who had quit six years ago after a spat with Sharma. Well, of that is in the past and the gang is all set to tickle your funny bones and also welcome celebrity guests.

In the opening episode, the members of the Kapoor family will be gracing the show. Neetu Kapoor along with her kids-Ranbir and Riddhima- will be coming together on the show. This is the first time that the trio will be seen together on a show.

In a promo of the upcoming video, we see the Kapoors making candid revelations about each other. On the show, when Kapil tells Ranbir about how he would gift his sister's clothes to his girlfriend, Ranbir admitted to even giving his mother's jewellery to the girls.

Further, when Ranbir was asked by Archana Puran Singh if he has become an expert in diaper changing after welcoming his child Raha over a year ago. He said that he has become a burping expert. Neetu added how Ranbir reacts everytime he sees his daughter. She imitated Ranbir's amused and anticipated look upon seeing his daughter.

Ranbir further told Kai that he could not wait to bring Raha on the show. To this Kapil says that he has experience of looking after kids as he watched after his elder daughter when his wife Ginni was pregnant with their second child. To this, Ginni who was sitting in the audience asked, "Who is responsible for it.” An embarrassed Kapil said, “Take the mic away from her.”

On the other hand, Sunil, who is back as Gutthi reminded Neetu how she gifted her bangles in one of the previous shows as a symbol of acceptance given to daughter-in-law. Gutthi offered to return the bangles and offered her a mobile phone instead. When Kapil interrupted, Gutthi revealed about selling the bangles to buy a smartphone.

The Great Indian Kapil Show premiers on Netflix from March 30, 2024 at 9 pm onwards.