Worried what to binge-watch in the new year? Well, put your minds to rest because we have you covered. Here are the web releases that have created quite the buzz even before they are out

Zeenat Aman

Listen to this article 'The Royals' to 'Stardom', most-anticipated web series of 2025

The Royals

For the first time, it’s not the story or the protagonists that’s making viewers excited for The Royals. Yesteryear actor Zeenat Aman will be making her return to the screen in the Pritish Nandy production, created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy. Since her exciting and, might we say, explosive debut on Instagram, Aman is all anyone has spoken about. The series, starring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar, directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, is about what happens when an entitled Prince Charming locks horns with a startup whiz. It’s a new-age romance that sees two worlds clash, ambitions collide, and romance bloom.

Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra, and Luke Kenny round out this ensemble.

The shooting was wrapped up in March last year. In an interview with us, Vihaan had said that his casting was a five-month process. Singer Mishra said that every day on the set was “like a master class.” As per sources, the Netflix offering is inspired by the different royal families of Rajasthan, which is blended with fact and fiction. The show will travel back and forth between two eras—the present day and the past decades.

Rakht Bramhand—The Bloody Kingdom

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Aditya Roy Kapur

The six-part series has everything—from director duo Raj-DK as producers to Rahi Anil Barve of Tummbad fame as director. The Aditya Roy Kapur, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ali Fazal, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer is touted to be a fantasy fiction story. The makers have promised to make it a visual spectacle with high production values and ingenious VFX. The team has gone through extensive readings, workshops, and training for the show. What the story will be about is a mystery even to us.

Stardom

Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son, Aryan Khan, is making his debut with Stardom. Unlike other star kids, Aryan is entering the industry as a writer-director. While he will venture into acting later, for now, Khan Jr is busy with the post-production of the star-studded series that revolves around an outsider navigating the glamorous and controversial world of showbiz. The series stars Mona Singh and Lakshya with special appearances by Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and Bobby Deol, among others.

Waking of a Nation

Ram Madhvani

Ram Madhvani is all set to tell the story of the bloodiest incident of Indian history—the Jallianwala Bagh massacre with Waking of a Nation. The six-part SonyLIV series centres on the Hunter Commission that was established in October 1919 to investigate the massacre that took the lives of over 1,500 people. Ram asserts that the series is a “historical fiction.” “The Waking of a Nation is really about racism and prejudice,” says Madhvani.

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki

Set in a restaurant, the Colors show is a family drama that’s simmering with raw emotion, tangled bonds, and the complex love between a mother and daughter. The daily soap, set to air from January 6, stars Ayesha Singh, Adnan Khan, and Mona Vasu.

Rambhakt Tulsidas

Rati Pandey

This Zee TV show delves into the life and tribulations of Tulsidas. Naman Ratan plays the child character of the saint and poet renowned for his devotion to the deity Rama. He is best known as the author of the Hanuman Chalisa and of the Ramcharitmanas, a retelling of the Sanskrit Ramayana. Rati Pandey and Tarun Khanna will play parents to Tulsidas.

