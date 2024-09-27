The series takes you behind the scenes into the glamorous and dramatic lives of 5 individuals as they leave their families and step out of their comfort zones

The Tribe is all set to premiere on October 4

Prime Video has unveiled an exciting trailer for its upcoming original reality series, The Tribe. The nine-episode unscripted series is a Dharmatic Entertainment production, with industry stalwarts like Karan Johar, Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Aneesha Baig serving as executive producers. The Tribe trailer delves into the journeys of five young, glamorous, and affluent content creators: Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, and Alfia Jafry, along with digital evangelist and investor Hardik Zaveri.

What The Tribe show is all about

The series takes you behind the scenes into the glamorous and dramatic lives of these individuals as they leave their families and step out of their comfort zones to relocate to Los Angeles to pursue their dreams. The reality drama is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and in over 240 countries and territories worldwide on October 4 in Hindi, with subtitles in English.

Oozing with glamour, drama, friendships, and fights—all set against the dazzling backdrop of Los Angeles—the trailer offers an exciting glimpse into The Tribe. It follows Alanna, Alaviaa, Srushti, Aryaana, and Alfia as they navigate the competitive influencer culture in the entertainment capital of the world. These ambitious Indian content creators are chasing fame on the international stage while juggling the chaos of their personal and professional lives. With every post, setback, and triumph, tensions rise, making The Tribe an entertaining and exhilarating journey through the glitzy world of social media stardom. Will they rise to the top and turn CollabTribe—a visionary content creation hub backed by their angel investor, Hardik Zaveri—into a massive success? Or will their glittering dreams come crashing down?

Alanna Panday and Alaviaa Jaaferi talk about 'The Tribe'

“The Tribe has been a wild ride, and I’m excited to give an unfiltered look into my process of content creation,” expresses Alanna Panday. “It’s a show that’s all about realness, authenticity, and celebrating brown girls making it big in Los Angeles—with raw, unfiltered conversations about our lives and aspirations in today’s world. On camera, our lives may look picture-perfect, but it’s the nuances, hardships, and triumphs behind the scenes that shape our journeys and careers. And that’s exactly what The Tribe brings to the fore—our unscripted stories, premiering worldwide on Prime Video on October 4.”

Alaviaa Jaaferi shared, “I come from a family with roots in the film industry, but I always felt it wasn’t the right path for me. I wanted to do something different and found my niche as a content creator, which led me to this fabulous opportunity—CollabTribe and the show, The Tribe. Imagine five ambitious girls thrown together under one roof in an unbelievably beautiful house in Los Angeles, with the chance to pursue what they love most! This has been incredibly exciting for all of us, and we are so grateful to Dharmatic Entertainment and Prime Video for giving us this platform to share our journeys. We can’t wait for audiences to witness the drama unfold on Prime Video.”