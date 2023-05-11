The Apple TV+ series 'The Crowded room' is inspired by the story of Billy Milligan, the first person acquitted of a crime due to dissociative identity disorder

Tom Holland. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Tom Holland 'felt like shaving his head' after 'The Crowded Room' shoot x 00:00

The Spider-Man star Tom Holland recently got candid about how his character in the psychological thriller 'The Crowded Room' made the actor to take a closer look at his own mental health.

The Apple TV+ series 'The Crowded room' is inspired by the story of Billy Milligan, the first person acquitted of a crime due to dissociative identity disorder.

As a part of his examination of his relationship with mental health, Tom told Entertainment Weekly that he has now been sober for a year and four months, quoted E News.

"Learning about mental health and the power of it," the 26-year-old, who stars as Danny Sullivan in the series, explained to the outlet in an interview, "and speaking to psychiatrists about Danny and Billy's struggles, has been something that has been so informative to my own life."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

The Apple TV+ series also stars Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, and Sasha Lane. It follows Tom's character who is arrested following a shooting at Rockefeller in 1979.

Without revealing much details about his sobriety journey, he said the work was especially helpful for "recognizing triggers" and "things that stress [him] out." This includes social media, which he's previously spoken about pushing for a break to step back.

Last summer, Tom shared that he was taking a social media break due to his mental health. Shared thorough an Instagram post, Tom wrote, "There is an awful stigma against mental health and I know that asking for help and seeking help isn't something we should be ashamed of," reported E News.

Also Read: 'Truly wonderful': Tom Holland thanks Ambanis for invite to NMACC launch

In addition to opening him up to a deeper understanding of his mental health, 'The Crowded Room' also allowed the actor to explore a different avenue than his blockbuster roles in Uncharted and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I've spent so long playing Nathan Drake and playing Spider-Man, who are characters that you can depend on, people you feel safe around, and, ultimately, people that feel really capable," Tom said. "I really enjoyed playing Danny in those earlier episodes where I was able to lean into my more vulnerable side."

Still, there were moments where he dug so deep into Danny's mindset, he had trouble separating himself from the character.

"I was seeing myself in him, but in my personal life," Tom admitted. "I remember having a bit of a meltdown at home and thinking, like, 'I'm going to shave my head. I need to shave my head because I need to get rid of this character.'"

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever