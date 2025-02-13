"Power of Paanch" will share the captivating tale of some young friends whose relationship is gripped with dark secrets, and unimaginable betrayals

Urvashi Dholakia. Pic/Yogen Shah

Urvashi Dholakia will soon be seen in Disney+ Hotstar's upcoming show, “Power of Paanch”. During an exclusive interaction with IANS, the actress opened up about her character in the drama.

She was asked during the interview, "What made you say yes to this unique concept?" To this, she replied, "It is very simple for me. If something interests me within one minute of narration, I will say yes to it. This show is not just about superpowers, there is a lot more. It goes on to showcase a lot of relationships. Plus, this character means a lot to me because this is the first time I am playing such a character. People have never seen me doing such a role. People have a set image of me in their minds and it is going to definitely break with the help of this show. "

"Power of Paanch" will share the captivating tale of some young friends whose relationship is gripped with dark secrets, and unimaginable betrayals. The project will enjoy an ensemble cast with Riva Arora, Aditya Raj Arora, Jaiveer Juneja, Bianca Arora, Yash Sehgal, Barkha Bisht, Tanvi Gadkari, Anubha Arora, Omar Kandhari, Sagar Dholakia, and Bhanuj Sood in prominent roles, along with others.

Ektaa R Kapoor, who has produced the series under her banner Balaji Telefilms Ltd also shared her views on "Power of Paanch". She revealed, "I believe in creating content that resonates with people of all age groups and backgrounds. The beauty of OTT platforms lies in their ability to reach diverse audiences across regions, making storytelling even more exciting. Power of Paanch is a show that embodies this vision, offering elements that viewers are sure to enjoy. It's a compelling tale of self-discovery and resilience, interwoven with themes of friendship and love. Producing this series has been an exhilarating experience. The concept of blending elemental powers with profound human connections feels both universally relatable and refreshingly unique."

"Power of Paanch" is likely to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar' on January 17.

