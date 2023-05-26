Varun Mitra on 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo': Homi called me at 7 am asking me to be as diabolical as possible

Varun Mitra plays a badass named Kapil in the series 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo' created by Homi Adajania. The show is a crime drama that revolves around the Rani Cooperative, a cocaine-making factory that pretends to make handicrafts and herbs

Varun Mitra and Homi Adajania

Varun Mitra is on a roll! The actor is currently basking in the success of his recently released series 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo'. His portrayal of Kapil is significantly garnering adulation from the audience as well as the critics.

Mitra's character named Kapil is a badass with an unwavering charm. The audiences have singled out the graph of his character wherein Varun displays quite a range. Recalling one of the noteworthy instances of working with Homi Adajania, Varun shared, "It was a delight working with Homi. He is so absorbed into the project that it just rubs onto everyone. Once, Homi called me at 7 am and said, 'I don’t care if everyone on the set hates you. Give me the most intense character possible. Do whatever you need to get there.' I guess that's what has come alive on screen, the convincing viciousness of Kapil."

While Varun's character in 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo' continues to win hearts, he is currently working on the sequel of his acclaimed web show 'Guilty Minds' along with a couple of other untitled projects.

'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo' is a crime drama that revolves around the Rani Cooperative, a cocaine-making factory that pretends to make handicrafts and herbs. The series also stars Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, Deepak Dobriyal, Monica Dogra and Naseerudin Shah in prominent roles. The show is out on Disney+ Hotstar.

Talking about the show, director and creator Homi Adajania said in a statement, "You remember the line 'Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned'? When the world has scorned these women and turned its back on them, they learn to thrive by creating their own system of morality in a bold and lawless place that they inhabit. Women are the evolved half of our messed up species and 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo' is to date the maddest world that I have created."

He further mentioned: "Its characters are so beautifully complex and conflicting, navigating their way through a world of passion, manipulation and chaos. You're going to have to switch on Disney-Hotstar, buckle up tight and be ready for the roller coaster of your life."