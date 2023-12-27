Varun Sood says he took his 'workout routine and diet to another level' for his role in Karmma Calling

Varun Sood is all set to make his web series debut with Raveena Tandon starrer 'Karmma Calling'. The actor got candid about his role in the series.

Flamboyant, vulnerable and trying to find his footing, Ahaan Kothari - the prodigal son & apple of Indrani Kothari’s eye, is here to charm you with his simplicity and style in Hotstar Specials’ 'Karmma Calling'. Played by the handsome hunk Varun Sood, he is an integral part of the Alibaug society and the world of glitz, glamor, deceit and betrayal. He is torn between his family legacy and listening to his heart.

Produced by R.A.T Films, adapted for India and directed by Ruchi Narain of 'Guilty' fame, the series is releasing on January 26, 2024 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. Talking about his character, Varun Sood said “With Karmma Calling, I am making my series debut. When I first encountered Ahaan Kothari on paper, it felt like an immediate connection. Being empathetic towards him came naturally as I found our personalities to be quite similar. I also wanted to push myself out of my comfort zone with Ahaan Kothari and his flamboyance.”

Decoding his workout routine, he added, “I took my workout routine and diet to another level, this is something that I do to live the character a little more. It's my own way of living in the skin of the character. I just wanted to bring Ahaan to life in every sense. I am sure that even the audiences will like Ahaan Kothari and enjoy seeing me in this new avatar”

The web series also stars Raveena Tandon as she plays the role of Indrani Kothari. It features her as the reigning queen of the Alibaug society. Raveena Tandon stated that she hasn't portrayed a character like Indrani Kothari in a very long time. Tandon made her series debut with the 2021 show "Aranyak". "Karmma Calling delves into several aspects of the life of the wealthy and is undoubtedly more than just what first meets the eye. It was a pleasure working with Disney+ Hotstar, and portraying Indrani allowed me to further develop my potential as an actress. I'm excited to see how the audience responds to this part, which has never been seen or performed before", the 51-year-old actor remarked.

Karmma Calling is based on the U.S. original series Revenge, which aired from 2011-2015 and was produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. Hotstar Specials’ Karmma Calling will stream from January 26, 2024, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar!