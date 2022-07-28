Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop hitting on him'; see video

Hearing this Ananya responds by saying, "That's so sexy, say it again!"

Karan Johar recently unveiled the promo of the upcoming episode of 'Koffee With Karan' and netizens can't wait! The fourth episode of the most talked-about show will see Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday brewing some coffee on the couch. 'AnnaKonda' as Karan calls them, will be seen in their candid avatar, laughing and making quite steamy revelations on the show. As a part of promotions, Karan keeps posting videos of the duo.

In the latest video posted by Karan on his Instagram, Vijay is seen talking to Ananya in Telugu. He says "Ananya, nuvvu chala muddhu pillavi kani, urke itla na midha line eyaku! Vaddhu!" Hearing this Ananya responds by saying, "That's so sexy, say it again!" It is at this moment that Karan comes into the frame and translates what Vijay said to Ananya. Karan says, "Ugh, he just said you're cute but stop hitting on him!" Sharing the funny video, Karan wrote, "tis the season of cheese". Check it out:

For the unversed, in the second episode of the show, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor made quite many revelations on the show. Sara even said that she wants to date Vijay Deverakonda. The duo jokingly addressed Vijay Deverakonda as "cheese". In the promo, Karan is seen asking Vijay why he is called "cheese". Ananya then goes on to say that even she wants to be a part of the "cheese" platter.

In the episode, Vijay is also going to spill beans about his sex life! In the promo, Vijay is seen revealing his wildest side. When Karan talks about doing sex in a public place, he said, "done it in a car," which left Ananya and Karan amused and he further added 'desperate times'(with a wink).

Karan also questioned Vijay if he has ever been in a threesome, the 'Arjun Reddy' star said, "no." However, there's a twist. Later Karan asked if he wants to be in a threesome. And guess what? Vijay said that he would not mind a "threesome." The promo has left fans in splits.

