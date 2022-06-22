Vijay Varma to start Mirzapur 3 shoot post wrap of Devotion of Suspect X?

The third season seems to be starting soon as Vijay had taken to his social media recently to tease fans about the much awaited upcoming season of the show

Picture Courtesy: PR

Vijay Varma will soon be seen in 'Devotion of Suspect X' with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Talking about his busy schedule, a source close to the actor shared, "Vijay will wrap Devotion of Suspect X shoot in the coming days, and then he gets into season 3 shoot of Mirzapur immediately after. He has also been dubbing for Darlings here and there on some days, so he is just onto one project after the other, without any breaks."

It seems to be starting soon as Vijay had also taken to his social media recently to tease fans about the much awaited upcoming season of the show, Mirzapur as he shared a glimpse of his and Shweta Tripathi's script. He had also shared a picture in a tshirt from the series with Pankaj Tripathi's face on it and the dialogue, "Darr Ko Khatam Nahi Hone Denge" written over it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is busy shooting for an upcoming untitled thriller, recently posted a picture with co-star Vijay.

In the picture shared on Instagram, Kareena is seen using her phone while Vijay is standing behind her. The 'Laal Singh Chadha' actor left a witty remark in the caption. She wrote "Acha Vijay are you trying to read my messages? @itsvijayvarma #DSX Shoot" Vijay reposted the picture and wrote "Yes all Nawab saab, Naina and Nanny Messages (rolling eyes emoji)" Actor Arjun Kapoor also took part in their banter and wrote "Then toh he will know too much"

The movie, which stars Kareena, Vijay and Jaideep Ahlawat is being directed by celebrated director Sujoy Ghosh and marks Bebo's OTT debut. It is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's works, 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. Earlier, Bebo had shared some glimpses from Darjeeling, where they wrapped up the first schedule of the movie last month. She also shared an adorable video on social media as she enjoyed French fries with Vijay Varma on sets.