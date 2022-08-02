Vineet Kumar Singh on 'Rangbaaz 3': There is no greater joy than to receive such warm words and praises for the performance you have put your heart and soul into

With 'Rangbaaz', the actor delivered yet another impeccable performance, cementing his position as one of the finest talents in the country

Vineet Kumar Singh

The incredibly talented Vineet Kumar Singh has already proved to be a performer par excellence and with 'Rangbaaz 3' went on to exceed expectations. One of the most versatile talents in the entertainment industry, Vineet Kumar Singh first shot to fame as a boxer in 'Mukkabaaz', and then went on to undertake many-layered and nuanced characters through the course of his career including 'Tryst With Destiny', 'Gold', 'Bard Of Blood', 'Betaal' and 'Gunjan Saxena'. With 'Rangbaaz', the actor delivered yet another impeccable performance, cementing his position as one of the finest talents in the country.

The actor is winning the hearts of audiences and critics alike that have all praised him in this series about strongman politics in Bihar. One of the reviews read, “This is a seriously talented actor at the peak of his powers and it’s only in the last few years (since Mukkabaaz, especially) that Bollywood has started giving him his due.”, the other review , “Vineet Kumar Singh's crime drama is among the best-acted shows of recent times. He shows his true mettle as he owns saheb, the scourge of Dhiwan. He is likable and hateworthy, charming and menacing, and completely relatable all at the same time.”

On receiving such rave reviews for his performance in 'Rangbaaz 3', Vineet Kumar Singh shares, "There is no greater joy than to receive such warm words and praises for the performance you have put your heart and soul into. I am immensely grateful to the audiences and critics for showering so much love on my character and my efforts to portray the role of Harun Shah Ali Baig aka Saheb."

The ace actor will be seen in some ambitious projects of the year namely 'Aadhaar', 'Siya', 'Tryst with Destiny', and an untitled Hindi Remake of a Tamil Movie