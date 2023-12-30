Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Year Ender 2023 From Ram Madhvani to Hansal Mehta men who have beautifully nailed womens stories on screen

Year Ender 2023: From Ram Madhvani to Hansal Mehta, men who have beautifully nailed women's stories on screen

Updated on: 30 December,2023 09:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

From Ram Madhavani’s Aarya 3 to Hansal Mehta’s Scoop, here are a few shows of 2023 that made us fall in love with female characters

Year Ender 2023: From Ram Madhvani to Hansal Mehta, men who have beautifully nailed women's stories on screen

Karishma Tanna in Scoop and Sushmita Sen in Aarya 3

Year Ender 2023: From Ram Madhvani to Hansal Mehta, men who have beautifully nailed women's stories on screen
Year Ender 2023: Shattering the myth that only women can understand women, these filmmakers have beautifully portrayed the depth of female characters. Understanding and depicting the complexities of women, considering the multifaceted nature of women, is no small feat. But there are a few men who have done it this year. From Ram Madhavani’s Aarya 3 to Hansal Mehta’s Scoop, here are a few shows of 2023 that made us fall in love with female characters


Ram Madhvani - Aarya 3:


In the third installment of Disney Plus Hotstar's series 'Aarya,' Ram Madhvani, the force behind Ram Madhvani Films, Vinod Rawat, Sandeep Modi, and Kapil Sharma, masterfully crafted the compelling story of Aarya Sareen. Through their collective vision under the banner of Ram Madhvani Films, the series soared with the impeccable performance of Sushmita Sen in the lead role. Their direction skillfully brought forth the layers of Aarya's character, navigating the intricacies of her journey in the crime-riddled world with finesse.


Hansal Mehta - Scoop:

Hansal Mehta's 'Scoop' series provided an intimate look into the realm of journalism through the lens of Jagruti Pathak, played with depth and conviction by Karishma Tanna. Mehta's direction intricately navigated the complexities of the protagonist's life, offering a nuanced portrayal of the challenges, triumphs, and intricacies faced by a woman in the media industry.

Homi Adajania - Saas Bahu aur Flamingo:

Homi Adajania's collaboration with Dimple Kapadia in 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo' on Disney+ Hotstar marked an exceptional journey of exploring diverse narratives. Adajania, known for extracting the best from actors, showcased Kapadia's versatility in a narrative that delved into multifaceted women characters. The series, crafted by a male director for and about women, illuminated various facets of female lives with depth and authenticity.

Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani - Kala Paani:

'Kala Paani,' a gripping survival drama set in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, was the collaborative effort of Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani. Their vision brought to life a narrative that intricately wove together the lives of diverse women characters facing the looming threat of a life-threatening disease. The directors' skillful storytelling painted a vivid and immersive world, capturing the essence of women's struggles and resilience.

Amit Sharma - Tilchatta - Lust Stories:

In Netflix's anthology 'Lust Stories 2,' Amit Ravindernath Sharma's segment 'Tilchatta' stood out for its bold portrayal of Devyani's story, portrayed by Kajol, confronting abuse at the hands of her alcoholic husband, Suraj (Kumud Mishra). Sharma's direction delicately peeled back the layers of emotional turmoil and vulnerability, shedding light on the harsh realities faced by women trapped in abusive relationships.

