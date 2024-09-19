Breaking News
India set to explore Venus; Cabinet approves mission

Updated on: 19 September,2024 11:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
After successful missions to the Moon and Mars, India is now set to explore Venus, with the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approving the development of the Venus Orbiter Mission (VOM)

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

After successful missions to the Moon and Mars, India is now set to explore Venus, with the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approving the development of the Venus Orbiter Mission (VOM).


The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the mission to Venus for scientific exploration.



The mission, expected to launch in March 2028, will help unravel the "Venusian atmosphere, geology and generate large amounts of science data probing into its thick atmosphere", according to a Cabinet communique.


The Cabinet has also "approved a fund of Rs 1,236 crore for the VOM, of which Rs 824 crore will be spent on the spacecraft".

"The cost includes development and realisation of the spacecraft including its specific payloads and technology elements, global ground station support cost for navigation and network as well as the cost of the launch vehicle,” the Cabinet said.

Venus is the closest planet to Earth and is believed to have formed in conditions similar to Earth. The probe offers a unique opportunity to understand how planetary environments can evolve very differently, and to find the causes for the transformation of Venus -- believed to be once habitable and quite similar to Earth.

The VOM mission will be accomplished by the Department of Space and is envisaged to orbit a scientific spacecraft in the orbit of planet Venus.

"ISRO will be responsible for the development of the spacecraft and its launch. The project will be effectively managed and monitored through the established practices prevailing at ISRO. The data generated from the mission would be disseminated to the scientific community through existing mechanisms," the Cabinet communique said.

The mission would also enable India for future planetary missions with larger payloads, and optimal orbit insertion approaches.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

