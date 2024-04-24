The expansive 10-city tour kicks off with Kolkata (September 27), followed by stops in Shillong (September 28), Delhi NCR (September 29), Ahmedabad (October 2), Bengaluru (October 4), Chennai (October 5), Kochi (October 6), Pune (October 18), Mumbai (October 19) and culminating in Hyderabad (October 20)

The expansive 10-city tour kicks off with Kolkata on September 27 and will end in Hyderabad on October 20. Photo Courtesy: Sunburn Arena

Listen to this article Alan Walker to perform in India in September and October with Sunburn Arena x 00:00

Norwegian DJ Alan Walker will perform in India start September as a part of his WalkerWorld global tour. Sunburn Arena has announced the dates of the India leg of the much-awaited tour from September to October of this year, following his recent collaboration with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.



The expansive 10-city tour kicks off with Kolkata (September 27), followed by stops in Shillong (September 28), Delhi NCR (September 29), Ahmedabad (October 2), Bengaluru (October 4), Chennai (October 5), Kochi (October 6), Pune (October 18), Mumbai (October 19) and culminating in Hyderabad (October 20).



The Norwegian icon will be touring in support of his WalkerWorld, the first installment of his most ambitious and ever-evolving project, a compilation that cut across genres as he beckoned audiences into an innovative and immersive chapter of his artistry. This initial release premiered in December 2023 and featured 10 tracks, including five new compositions, that transcended traditional sonic boundaries showcasing Alan Walker’s progression as an artist.



The album opened with an inviting track, setting the stage for a diverse playlist. Collaborations with artists like Daya in 'Heart Over Mind' and Steve Aoki in 'Spectre 2.0' highlight Walker’s signature dance-pop style. In contrast, 'Land Of The Heroes' with Sophie Stray ventures into emotive electronic. The album culminated with 'Darkride', a solo track by Walker, ending on a cinematic note that leaves listeners eager for future additions. The project also marked a unique crossover into the virtual world, with the introduction of Alan Walker’s amusement park in Fortnite, aptly named after the album.

The electronic dance music icon will be touring in support of his WalkerWorld concept, the first installment of his most ambitious and ever-evolving project, a compilation that cut across genres as he beckoned audiences into an innovative and immersive chapter of his artistry, whilst pioneering a new era of musical experience.



Expressing his excitement about returning to India, Alan Walker states, "India, I can’t wait to be back on my biggest tour ever. I had a great run on my last visit to Bengaluru and my team and I are working extensively to create an unmatched show experience. The energy in India is always exciting and hospitable, and I can’t wait to create some unforgettable moments together with my desi fans.”



Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn states, "We are thrilled to welcome Alan Walker back to India for what promises to be an electrifying tour across multiple cities. Alan's connection with his fans here is profound, and we look forward to creating spectacular shows that resonate deeply with audiences and amplify the essence of electronic music in India."

ADVERTISEMENT

Public sale tickets for Alan Walker India Tour are available at www.bookmyshow.com



At just 26 years old, Alan Walker has already made an indelible mark on the music industry. Walker burst onto the scene in late 2015 with 'Faded', a track that has since accumulated over 1.9 billion Spotify streams and 3.6 billion YouTube views. His success continued with hit singles and collaborations with renowned artists, leading to his critically acclaimed debut album 'Different World' and 'World of Walker'. With over 750 headlining shows, including Coachella and Tomorrowland, Walker’s journey is far from over, with WalkerWorld being his latest leap into uncharted artistic territories.