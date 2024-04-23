Anuvab Pal: ‘There is intolerance towards everything. Laughing is what makes it tolerable’

Ahead of his performance at the Royal Opera House in Mumbai this Friday, Indian comedian Anuvab Pal dwells on performing in the city, his fascination for Indian politics and taking the creative liberty while exploring the subject of politics in India

Anuvab Pal will be performing ‘The Nation Wants to Know’ in Mumbai on April 26. Photo Courtesy: Royal Opera House

For many reasons, Indian comedian Anuvab Pal is excited to perform ‘The Nation Wants To Know’, his one hour-long special, which was first performed in Mumbai. Interestingly, this will be the first time that he performs it at the Royal Opera House this Friday. It is a city venue, that the comedian, who is also known for the Stephen Fry-starrer ‘The Empire’ comedy show, has always wanted to perform at in Mumbai, ever since he entered the standup comedy scene over 15 years ago.