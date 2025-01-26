Since there is a lot in store for Mumbaikars, it is always going to be difficult to choose one session to attend during this time. Don't worry, we have got you covered
This curated list that offers a little bit for every kind of enthusiast. Photo Courtesy: Dhruv Jagad
The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is back for its 25th edition with a lot of different and interesting editions celebrating arts and culture.
Since there is a lot in store for Mumbaikars, it is always going to be difficult to choose one session to attend during this time.
Don't worry because we have got you covered with this curated list that offers a little bit for every kind of enthusiast:
YWCA, Fort
09:30 am - 10:30 am: The Art of Brewing and Tasting Coffees
Master the Pour Over brewing method and explore diverse coffee flavors. Discover roast profiles and taste notes in this interactive Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters workshop. Capacity: 35 pax Email community@bluetokaicoffee.com to reserve a spot
KR Cama Hall
10:00 am - 01:30 pm: Acting workshop by Vikramaditya Motwane
An exclusive acting Masterclass with the acclaimed creators of Netflix's Black Warrant, Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh alongside the stellar cast, at the Kala Ghoda Art Festival.
CSMVS Museum (Under the Baobab Tree)
11:00 am - 12:30 pm: Quicksilver by Arzan Khambatta
Make silver sculptures with Mumbai city's master sculptor Arzan Khambatta. Create figurines using using flexible wire and foil in a simple and fun process. (Age: 6 years and above)
YWCA, Fort
01:30 pm - 03:30 pm: Milton presents Bottle Painting Workshop
Unleash your creativity and personalize your own Milton steel bottles with travel-inspired designs while embracing sustainability. Guided by an artist from Yellow Brush Studio, Tanvi Dua, create a functional, eco-friendly masterpiece to take home inspired by the theme #GetExploringWithMilton
Kitab Khana
4:00 pm - 05:00 pm: Living Pages with Usha Uthup
Experience the magic of Usha Uthup at Living Pages! Join the iconic singer as she shares her extraordinary journey through music, life, and breaking barriers. A soulful, heartfelt session where her stories come alive, celebrating resilience and passion.
KR Cama Hall
05:00 pm - 06:30 pm
Parama: A Journey with Aparna Sen by Sumon Ghosh
Parama is a poignant documentary celebrating Aparna Sen's journey from a renowned actress to a trailblazing filmmaker, highlighting her feminist ethos and lasting impact on Indian cinema and society
KMC Bar & Bistro
05:00 pm - 07:30 pm: Food! Camera! Action!
Celebrate the 75th birthday of legendary actor Om Puri with an intimate chat about food and films featuring his wife and author Nandita Puri, renowned writer-director Padma Shri Madhur Bhandarkar, celebrity Chef Vicky Ratnani, culinary anthropologist Kurush Dalal, celebrity anchor SharmaG, and others. Presented by the Om Puri Foundation and KMC Bar and Bistro, with a special screening of Om Puri’s critically acclaimed culinary film 'The Hundred-Foot Journey'... complete with lots of popcorn!
KR Cama Hall
08:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Dilli Dark by Dibakar Das Roy
Adorable African outsider Michael Okeke left Nigeria six years ago to survive in the frequently disconnecting and overcrowded New Delhi, which he despises heartily. He dreams of true love and a better job but is pushed into only the 4 C-s: cell phone, cocaine, cash, and clients.
Here are the other events for the day:
SILVER IS THE NEW BLACK
Lifestyle | Venue: Elphinstone College Quadrangle | Time: 4:00 - 5:00 pm
Living Pages with Usha Uthup
SILVER LININGS
Literature | Venue: David Sassoon Library
Mir Taqi Mir with Ranjit Hoskote and Nachiket Joshi
Time: 5:00 - 6:00 pm
Songs of the River with Shantanu Moitra
Time: 7:00 - 8:00 pm
SILVER STRINGS
Music | Venue: Cross Maidan
IPRS Stage presents Tetseo Sisters | Time: 5:30 - 6:15 pm
Paresh Pahuja Live | Time: 7:15 - 7:45 pm
Music & Poetry of Maharashtra: Devaki Pandit & Vaibhav Joshi | Time: 8:00 - 9:30 pm
SKILLVER
Workshops |
Decode Your Feed: Making Sense of Pop Culture | Venue: YWCA, Fort | Time: 4:00 - 6:00 pm
Remembrance of Things Present: Archiving Heritage | Venue: David Sassoon Library |Time: 4:00 - 5:00 pm
SILVER TRAILS
Heritage Walks | Venue: Heritage Help Desk, Ador House | Time: 5:00 - 6:30 pm
Mumbai For All: An accessible walk for the differently-abled by Mahanagar Gas
SILVER STREAK
Street | Venue: Cooperage Bandstand Garden
Celebrating Tagore by Maitrayee Performing Arts | Time: 8:00 - 9:30 pm
SILVER CURTAIN
Theatre | Venue: Yashwantrao Chavan Centre | Time: 6:30 - 9:30 pm
Sangeet Bavankhani (Marathi): Historical Musical