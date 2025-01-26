Since there is a lot in store for Mumbaikars, it is always going to be difficult to choose one session to attend during this time. Don't worry, we have got you covered

This curated list that offers a little bit for every kind of enthusiast. Photo Courtesy: Dhruv Jagad

Listen to this article Attending Kala Ghoda Arts Festival today? Here is an events guide for Day 2 x 00:00

The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is back for its 25th edition with a lot of different and interesting editions celebrating arts and culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since there is a lot in store for Mumbaikars, it is always going to be difficult to choose one session to attend during this time.

Don't worry because we have got you covered with this curated list that offers a little bit for every kind of enthusiast:

YWCA, Fort

09:30 am - 10:30 am: The Art of Brewing and Tasting Coffees

Master the Pour Over brewing method and explore diverse coffee flavors. Discover roast profiles and taste notes in this interactive Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters workshop. Capacity: 35 pax Email community@bluetokaicoffee.com to reserve a spot

KR Cama Hall

10:00 am - 01:30 pm: Acting workshop by Vikramaditya Motwane

An exclusive acting Masterclass with the acclaimed creators of Netflix's Black Warrant, Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh alongside the stellar cast, at the Kala Ghoda Art Festival.

CSMVS Museum (Under the Baobab Tree)

11:00 am - 12:30 pm: Quicksilver by Arzan Khambatta

Make silver sculptures with Mumbai city's master sculptor Arzan Khambatta. Create figurines using using flexible wire and foil in a simple and fun process. (Age: 6 years and above)

YWCA, Fort

01:30 pm - 03:30 pm: Milton presents Bottle Painting Workshop

Unleash your creativity and personalize your own Milton steel bottles with travel-inspired designs while embracing sustainability. Guided by an artist from Yellow Brush Studio, Tanvi Dua, create a functional, eco-friendly masterpiece to take home inspired by the theme #GetExploringWithMilton

Kitab Khana

4:00 pm - 05:00 pm: Living Pages with Usha Uthup

Experience the magic of Usha Uthup at Living Pages! Join the iconic singer as she shares her extraordinary journey through music, life, and breaking barriers. A soulful, heartfelt session where her stories come alive, celebrating resilience and passion.

KR Cama Hall

05:00 pm - 06:30 pm

Parama: A Journey with Aparna Sen by Sumon Ghosh

Parama is a poignant documentary celebrating Aparna Sen's journey from a renowned actress to a trailblazing filmmaker, highlighting her feminist ethos and lasting impact on Indian cinema and society

KMC Bar & Bistro

05:00 pm - 07:30 pm: Food! Camera! Action!

Celebrate the 75th birthday of legendary actor Om Puri with an intimate chat about food and films featuring his wife and author Nandita Puri, renowned writer-director Padma Shri Madhur Bhandarkar, celebrity Chef Vicky Ratnani, culinary anthropologist Kurush Dalal, celebrity anchor SharmaG, and others. Presented by the Om Puri Foundation and KMC Bar and Bistro, with a special screening of Om Puri’s critically acclaimed culinary film 'The Hundred-Foot Journey'... complete with lots of popcorn!

KR Cama Hall

08:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Dilli Dark by Dibakar Das Roy

Adorable African outsider Michael Okeke left Nigeria six years ago to survive in the frequently disconnecting and overcrowded New Delhi, which he despises heartily. He dreams of true love and a better job but is pushed into only the 4 C-s: cell phone, cocaine, cash, and clients.

Here are the other events for the day:

SILVER IS THE NEW BLACK

Lifestyle | Venue: Elphinstone College Quadrangle | Time: 4:00 - 5:00 pm

Living Pages with Usha Uthup

SILVER LININGS

Literature | Venue: David Sassoon Library

Mir Taqi Mir with Ranjit Hoskote and Nachiket Joshi

Time: 5:00 - 6:00 pm

Songs of the River with Shantanu Moitra

Time: 7:00 - 8:00 pm

SILVER STRINGS

Music | Venue: Cross Maidan

IPRS Stage presents Tetseo Sisters | Time: 5:30 - 6:15 pm

Paresh Pahuja Live | Time: 7:15 - 7:45 pm

Music & Poetry of Maharashtra: Devaki Pandit & Vaibhav Joshi | Time: 8:00 - 9:30 pm

SKILLVER

Workshops |

Decode Your Feed: Making Sense of Pop Culture | Venue: YWCA, Fort | Time: 4:00 - 6:00 pm

Remembrance of Things Present: Archiving Heritage | Venue: David Sassoon Library |Time: 4:00 - 5:00 pm

SILVER TRAILS

Heritage Walks | Venue: Heritage Help Desk, Ador House | Time: 5:00 - 6:30 pm

Mumbai For All: An accessible walk for the differently-abled by Mahanagar Gas

SILVER STREAK

Street | Venue: Cooperage Bandstand Garden

Celebrating Tagore by Maitrayee Performing Arts | Time: 8:00 - 9:30 pm

SILVER CURTAIN

Theatre | Venue: Yashwantrao Chavan Centre | Time: 6:30 - 9:30 pm

Sangeet Bavankhani (Marathi): Historical Musical