The venue buzzed with excitement as Fisher took the stage, belting out his powerful anthem hits such as ‘Losing It’, ‘Take It Off’, ‘Stop It’, ‘Crowd Control’ and ‘Freaks’ spanning across two-hour hours

Australian DJ FISHER performed at the Dome NSCI SVP Stadium in Worli on April 12. Photo Courtesy: Sunburn

Listen to this article Australian DJ FISHER mesmerises Indian audiences in Mumbai on Friday in Worli x 00:00

Grammy-nominated Aussie DJ and platinum recording producer FISHER (real name Paul Fisher), enthralled a legion of Indian fans at his first-ever standalone performance produced by Sunburn on Friday.

The Australian DJ's electrifying showcase at Dome NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai last night was a resounding success, leaving a captivated over 9,000 strong attendees wanting more. The tech house star delivered a night of pure energy and artistic brilliance, solidifying his position as a force to be reckoned with and his growing relevance within the Indian electronic dance market.

The crowd went crazy as he entered saying, “Mumbai”. The venue buzzed with excitement as Fisher took the stage, belting out his powerful anthem hits such as ‘Losing It’, ‘Take It Off’, ‘Stop It’, ‘Crowd Control’ and ‘Freaks’ spanning across two-hour after-hours set with support from local gems such as Candice Redding, REALMM, AXL Stace, Art Storm, Afterall and Almost Human. Fisher's musical prowess and creative vision shone through, leaving the audience happy.

FISHER states, “India! Thank you for being absolutely amazing and I look forward to seeing my Indian fans soon. I enjoyed my time in Mumbai. I watched the cricket match in the stadium, explored the shopping streets of Colaba, relished some masala chai and vada pav at Marine Drive, and caught the sunset at Gateway Of India’’

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn states, “The event was a super success and we managed to pull off a one-of-its-kind showcase with a hotly anticipated house and techno global music act, setting a new precedent within the live event dance music industry of India.”

Known for his wild sense of humour and energetic DJing style, the Australian has become quite popular over the years. Sending him into the spotlight, his breakout track ‘Losing It’ earned him his first Grammy nomination. The track has now amassed well over half a billion streams. In 2024, he continues to captivate audiences, bringing his signature parties, groundbreaking shows and contagious energy to the world.

In 2023, FISHER released multiple hit records including ‘Yeah The Girls’ and ‘Take It Off’; the latter being the mega dance hit with AATIG which achieved placement on BBC Radio 1 ‘B List’ Playlist and over 50 million streams on Spotify. FISHER’s following single ‘Atmosphere’ ft. Kita Alexander was one of the dance anthems of the summer after its explosion on TikTok - After his show stealing performance at Coachella, alongside Chris Lake, the record, combining soaring synths and irresistibly catchy lead vocals over a pulsating uptempo groove, ‘Atmosphere’ amassed 3 million Spotify streams in its first week alone.

FISHER is already on a roll in 2024 with a weekly Hi Ibiza residency, a TAO Vegas residency and major headline appearances set for Cardiff, London, New York, San Francisco and Mumbai to name a few. He is also set to debut his iconic Under Construction Show with Chris Lake at Ultra Miami, and Parklife Manchester. FISHER's second installment of his curated festival TRIIP in Malta will take place in June, with a huge lineup featuring, Paco Osuna, Solardo and many more. The Australian DJ is also set to bring his very own OUT 2 LUNCH Festival to his hometown of Gold Coast, Australia selling out 30,000 tickets in the first day. When it comes to FISHER there are no limits.