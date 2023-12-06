BACARDI NH7 Weekender wraps up the 14th edition with power-packed performances

With a lineup of over 45 artists, the festival featured the likes of followed by M.I.A., Jai Wolf, Cartel Madras and MEMBA stealing the show on Day 2 and finally YG, Daler Mehndi, MC Stan and Euphoria wrapping up Day 3 on a high note

The 14th edition of the Bacardi NH7 Weekender saw M.I.A belt out some of her most popular songs for her Indian fans. Photo Courtesy: Bacardi NH7 Weekender

After three days, the BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender wraps up its 14th edition with power-packed performances at Teerth Fields in Pune. The multi-genre music festival saw thousands of fans from Pune, Mumbai and surrounding cities sing their heart out to some of the most popular Indian and international musicians around the world.

With a lineup of over 45 homegrown and international artists, this year’s festival featured the likes of Monuments, Ezra Collective, Arch Echo, Romare creating the perfect tempo on Day 1 followed by M.I.A., Jai Wolf, Cartel Madras and MEMBA stealing the show on Day 2 and finally YG, Daler Mehndi, MC Stan and Euphoria wrapping up Day 3 on a high note.

ADVERTISEMENT

The third day was also marked by Bollywood actors Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh taking the audience by storm as they joined OAFF x Savera’s evening set to premiere the first track from their upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan live for the very first time.

In its 14th year, the festival comprised two arenas and 5 stages such as BACARDÍ ARENA, The Bat; CASA BACARDÍ, Pineapple Groove and the NODWIN Gaming Stage. The stages and arenas decked with quirky designs created by muralist Osheen Siva were meticulously programmed by festival director Tej Brar to offer attendees 21 hours of unparalleled entertainment over three days.

Rock fans got enthralled by high-energy acts featuring I Built The Sky, BEAR, Komodo Jane, The Lightyears Explode and Naalayak. While Hindi music lovers jammed to performances by Sunny M.R., Lisa Mishra and Hanita Bhambri. Hip hop and R&B sets by tricksingh, Gully Gang, Priya Ragu, Spindoctor, MadStarBase kept the audiences on their feet for hours with Gurbax, Alo Wala, and impressing electronic music aficionados with their deck skills. Gaming fanatics got a chance to discover the intersection of music and gaming with A/V sets by Elle Shimada, SPRYK and Skipster that were projected onto the iconic Ferris wheel.

Another highlight of the festival was the experiential container that featured cocktail slushies, popsicles and custom-curated cocktails by international bartenders Vitaly Alekseyev and Sergei Platonov of the Amsterdam-based Law & Order fame on the last day coupled with intimate sets all through the day.

Alongside unforgettable performances, BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender, an IP of NODWIN Gaming, also had a Flea Market curated by culture partner ‘SOCIAL’ and the Food Lane curated by hospitality partner ‘Impressario Hospitality’.

Festival goers were treated to a scrumptious extravagance on all of the days courtesy the well-stocked multiple food stalls such as Smoke House Deli, Prithvi Café, Boss Burger, Oven Story, NIC Ice Creams, Rolls Mania, 1441 Pizzeria, Café Arabia, Kareems, Myfroyoland, Bub-It, Burger Craft, Hippe&Heart, Garnet, Dope Coffee Roasters, Burgertron Foodtruck, Café Chokolade, Mad Momos, Raw & Rustic, The Burger Barn Cafe and Biryani By Kilo. Team Dhunn l Drum Circle shut down the food courts with their dance takeover on the last day.

Merchandise stores by Arty, Fallacie Apparel, Locos, Mogassuni, HGIH, Jewels Of Joy, Dira Hair and CXJ Clothing gave the fashion loving attendees a wide variety to choose from- from intricately crafted jewellery to quirky clothing and gifts, and official artist and festival merchandise to a dedicated thrift shop!

The pet-friendly venue also had multiple aesthetically crafted mammoth installations in pop neon colours and photo booths placed across different corners of the fest ground for the selfie fanatics that did full justice to this year’s theme of #ItsAMood.

During the early evening hours, young gaming enthusiasts were spotted competing in games like FIFA, Street Fighter, Tekken, Super Mario, Super Contra, Tetris, Pacman and CS:GO, Just Dance at the Gaming Arena.

Whilst supporting themes of diversity and empowerment with an all-female led line up, the festival also supported several initiatives like ‘MIST LGBTQ Foundation’ the inclusivity partners for the LGBTQIA+ community; ‘Cupable’ provided the audience with reusable glasses made of rice husk and bamboo straws to support sustainability and aid with scrap recycling. The recyclable materials will now be sent to recycling plants and the food waste will be composted. To ensure traffic management and encourage responsible drinking, the promoters arranged for complimentary shuttle buses from the venue to various spots across Pune.

Akshat Rathee, co-founder and managing director, NODWIN Gaming says, "Our 14th edition of BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender, once again seamlessly united the community, providing a platform for them to revel in their shared passion for music, culture, gaming, and an array of unforgettable experiences. NODWIN Gaming is delighted to consistently deliver a distinctive and evolving experience for our Weekender Warriors year after year. This edition not only celebrated the discovery of new artists but also the exploration of a diverse range of genres, innovative experiences, and thematic elements—all set in an expansive new venue. We extend our heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelmingly positive reception and unwavering support from our artists, audiences, partners, sponsors, and administrative authorities. The NODWIN Gaming team eagerly awaits the opportunity to present an even grander festival experience for our wonderful community in the coming year."

Sameeksha Uniyal, brand lead, BACARDÍ India says, “Our fan communities are at the heart of BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender, and we’re thrilled with the response for the 14th edition of the festival. The core philosophy behind BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender is to create a festival that brings people together to celebrate music and discover a sense of community, and in that regard, this has been one of our most successful editions yet. Our new venue for this edition at Teerth Fields in Pune allowed us to innovate and offer several new and returning on-ground experiences for fans to enjoy - such as the CASA BACARDÍ Container, the NODWIN Gaming Lounge, and the iconic Weekender Ferris Wheel. The musical experience at BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender is of course paramount, and we built on our peerless legacy of bringing together global headliners and independent new-age acts - letting fans discover new music as well as enjoy their favourite superstars on the same stage. We welcomed a variety of Indian and international artists across the four stages of the festival, featuring a combination of up-and-coming performers like OAFF X Savera, Mary Ann Alexander, and Lisa Mishra; alongside our powerful headliners like YG, M.I.A., and Daler Mehndi. This edition is a testament to the ethos of the festival and BACARDÍ’s commitment to delivering unforgettable moments to music enthusiasts year after year.”



Since the launch of the festival in 2010, BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender has aimed to carve a niche for itself as a torchbearer for independent music in India and the 14th edition was yet another attempt.