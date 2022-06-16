Pride Month: Celebrating queer love together, against all odds

Representation of happy queer couples has often escaped the mainstream narrative. Ankur and Deepak, cis-gay men who have been together for 12 years, help us understand the nuances of queer love and partnership

Ankur and Deepak are pet parents to two dogs, and have rescued over 200 dogs. Photo courtesy: Ankur





"There are very few examples of successful queer relationships. The representation of happy couples is a possibility of a future wherein gay men may not need to marry women to have some semblance of a family, and may offer parents an alternative window which allows them to become optimistic about their queer child's future," says Ankur who identifies as a cis-gay man, and lives with his partner of 12 years, Deepak. Relationships are complex, queer relationships even more so. While there are many similarities between cis-het (cis-gender heterosexual) and queer couples in terms of the hopes and dreams they nurture, there are glaring differences as well. In a cis-het normative society, the dearth of representation is a roadblock in self-identification, and the stressors stemming from a queer identity add to the burden of a relationship. In a country like India where LGBTQIA+ individuals grow up without examples of queer couples around them or in media, stories of happy queer couples in long-term relationships allow them to be hopeful of a future where they can too be happy.

After meeting through a dating website in 2010, they now live together in Bengaluru with their dogs, and work as 3D animators. However, the road to domesticity was not a smooth ride, and they had to strive hard to persevere.



Hailing from Haryana, Ankur had a complicated relationship with masculinity growing up. Even after meeting Deepak, ‘gay’ seemed to be a hateful term for him. “I had trouble accepting my identity—which is often misrepresented as a sexual disorder, or mocked on television and films. I was scared of being abandoned by my family or ridiculed by society,” said Ankur.



Mental health issues stemming from cis-heteronormativity are a huge stressor when it comes to queer couples. “Mental health is always a challenge. Right from childhood till accepting themselves, a queer individual goes through lots of turmoil. My friends often remark, I don’t seem gay based on what they see in movies. Even holding hands in public with your same-sex partner can be subject to judgement, and the endless misconceptions such as gay men being overtly sexual harms us. Familial acceptance, financial stability and job security are all tricky paths for us,” explains Ankur.



His family coerced him into getting married to a girl, even after he had told them about Deepak. “I thought I’ll marry the girl, and keep Deepak on the side. Eventually, I realised I had not done right by the girl, felt very guilty, and decided to rectify my mistake.” Once Ankur proposed divorce, his family and in-laws started threatening Deepak which resulted in him relocating to Mumbai. The divorce proceedings lasted 1.5 years, during which both Ankur and Deepak felt depressed, and lonely.

Even after the divorce was finalised in 2016, Ankur’s mother told him to not stay with Deepak—who she saw as the villain in this story. “I felt as if a weight was lifted off my shoulders when the divorce was finalised. I didn’t worry about family support,” shares Ankur. They were reunited in Bengaluru in 2018—the same year article 377 was struck down, and started living as spouses.







Ankur and Deepak have been together for twelve years, and plan to get married soon. Photo courtesy: Ankur