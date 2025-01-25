The band will perform two shows in the city, with the second one being live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar

After mesmerising fans in Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21, British pop-rock band Coldplay is all set for what is being claimed as their “biggest show ever” in Ahmedabad.

The band will perform two shows in the city as part of their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour', with the second one being live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar. As fans wait eagerly to experience the vibrant musical atmosphere, here’s what one should know about the concert before heading there.

Coldplay Ahmedabad concert date, time and venue

The two shows will take place this weekend, the first one on Saturday, January 25, and the second on Sunday, January 26, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad.

According to information shared by BookMyShow, the gates will open at 2 PM and shut at 7:45 PM. The box office will close at 7:00 PM.

After opening acts by Shone, Elyanna and Jasleen Royal, which start at 5:15 PM, Coldplay will take the stage 7:45 onwards. One can expect 15-minute gaps between the opening acts.

About the venue

With a seating capacity of 1,32,000, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is the world's largest cricket stadium. Originally constructed in 1982, it underwent a huge makeover and was renamed in 2021. The venue is famous for hosting the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup Final.

How to reach the venue

The most convenient way to reach the venue is by Ahmedabad Metro. Motera Stadium is the nearest metro station, just 300 m away from Gates 1 and 2. One can expect traffic congestion around the area, hence it is recommended to use public transport.

Coldplay Ahmedabad concert tickets

After the January 25 show was sold out, another show was added on January 26, the tickets for which also ran out within minutes.

For all valid ticket-holders, the physical ticket will be the only access to the show. There will be no wristband for entry. All attendees must carry a copy of their government photo ID along with the soft copy of the government photo ID of the primary transactor.

What fans can expect

In addition to hits from their album ‘Music of the Spheres’ and singles like ‘We Pray’ and ‘Feels Like Falling in Love’ from their latest album Moon Music, fans can expect other loved songs from Coldplay’s incredible discography, including ‘Yellow’, ‘The Scientist’, ‘Hymn for the Weekend’, ‘Fix You’, ‘Viva La Vida’, ‘Paradise’, ‘A Sky Full of Stars’ and ‘Adventure of a Lifetime’.

Giant LED screens, synchronised lighting, immersive projections, stage effects and high-quality sound systems are expected to elevate fans’ experience.

Essential guidelines

These guidelines can help fans make the most of their experience.

One can carry empty water bottles (transparent, and not made of metal, glass or tin) and refill them at the free hydration stations.

Since fans might want to stand and groove along the band for most part of the concert, wearing comfortable shoes is recommended.

One must read the guidelines issued be organisers before leaving for the concert, in order to prevent any last-minute inconvenience.

