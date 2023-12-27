'Crib hopping': How Mumbaikars indulge in the annual tradition of visiting cribs during the Christmas season

It's that time of the year when Christmas not only brings with food and drink, but also beautiful cribs. With the festive season here, mid-day.com spoke to Mumbaikars who go crib hopping and ask them why they love it so much, and their favourite trails

Many Mumbaikars go ‘crib hopping’ to visit cribs during this time of the year across the city. Photo Courtesy: Janesis Fernandes

`Crib hopping` is an unofficial term for people visiting cribs displayed publicly Vasai is popularly known for crib hopping because locals make beautiful cribs every year The themes of the cribs have changed a lot now as they are made from recyclable materials

For the longest time, it has been Kadambari Lobo's annual Christmas ritual to go crib hopping in Vasai. With December being the busiest month for the home baker, she usually prefers to go in January, as she not only gets to spend enough time at the crib but is also able to avoid the crowd that flocks these cribs during this time of the year. For the uninitiated, a crib is a representation of the birth of Jesus Christ -- it can be as simple as a small stable with hay, as traditionally portrayed, or as elaborate as a big palace to depict his arrival.

