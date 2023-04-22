Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Here's how Muslims are celebrating the holy festival around the world

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar after a month-long Ramadan fasting period

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in India on April 22. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated around India today as the followers of Islam gather to pray, feast and meet friends and relatives. After three years of the Covid-19 pandemic, this holy month of Ramadan was filled with purity and compassion for all and now the festival is being celebrated across the globe to spread love.

The beautiful moments from Eid celebrations are so heartwarming that it showcases how the festive spirit isn't limited to a particular region but in communities around the world.

While Eid-ul-Fitr in Ethiopia was celebrated on a grand scale as people gathered to offer greetings, Muslims in Palestine did namaz for Eid in front of the Al-Aqsa mosque. The adorable pictures from the nation look heart-melting. The country amid chaos is still not ready to let go of these precious moments.



The courtyard of Aya Sofia mosque in Istanbul was filled with numerous visitors from all over the world. The moment was adorable as it narrated the submission of devotees to Allah. Turkey celebrated Eid with a mass prayer to mark the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr. The beautiful glimpses of the festival look heartwarming as it emits positivity among people.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival is of great significance due to the moon sighting which has been part of Islamic culture for a long time. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad used to wait for news of sightings of the crescent moon as it narrated the beginning of a new month.

Ending the holy month of Ramadan and starting a new spiritual journey also marks the beginning of a new Islamic year.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the month-long Ramadan fasting and the beginning of Shawwal which is the tenth month per the Islamic calendar. Since the observance of the moon is essential for ending Ramzan month and celebrating Eid, it is celebrated in different parts on different days usually with a one-day difference.



