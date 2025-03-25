From traditional clothes and accessories to cooking items, people start shopping for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations well in advance

Crawford Market (Mid-day File Pic/Ashish Raje)

The holy month of Ramzan is nearing its end, and Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 is round the corner. The festival will be observed on Monday, March 31 or Tuesday, April 1, in India, depending on the moon sighting.

Eid holds immense spiritual significance for Muslims, and preparations to celebrate the festival are already underway in Mumbai. From traditional clothes and accessories to cooking items, people start shopping for the celebrations well in advance. If you have not commenced your Eid shopping yet, here are some local markets in Mumbai you can explore.

Mohammed Ali Road

While Mohammed Ali Road is one of the most happening places of Mumbai during Ramzan due to its street food, the area is also frequented for shopping during Eid. One can find everything from traditional clothes to décor items here.

Nearest Railway Station: Sandhurst Road/Grant Road

Crawford Market

Crawford market is a one-stop destination for all festive needs. From home décor items to fancy crockery, and from jewellery to raw cooking items like spices, one can find all essential items here at reasonable prices. It also has a wide variety of unique gifting options.

Nearest Railway Station: CSMT

Bhendi Bazaar

Located near Crawford Market, Bhendi Bazaar is another popular destination for Eid shopping. From clothes to accessories, and from décor items to religious artefacts, the market is home to a wide variety of festive items.

Nearest Railway Station: Sandhurst Road/Grant Road

Zaveri Bazaar

Zaveri Bazaar is a popular market in South Mumbai that is often frequented for Eid shopping. It is primarily known for diverse jewellery options from gold to semi-precious stones, but one can also find apparels and other festive items here.

Nearest Railway Station: Masjid

Linking Road

Bandra’s Linking Road market is one of the most popular shopping destinations in Mumbai’s Western suburbs. One can find a variety of ethnic clothes and accessories here. From boutique stores to street shopping, it has something for every kind of shopper.

Nearest Railway Station: Bandra