Films, fashion and façade: Spice up your calendar with these unique events in Mumbai

Film screenings, life-size installations and culinary delights: Here is a weekly round-up of buzz-worthy events from Mumbai

Image Courtesy: Arkish Aftab

Rat in the kitchen, NCPA

Inspired by bizarre real-life incidents, this Mantra Mugdh starrer is a neo-noir thriller film based in an urban setting. Arkish Aftab – A Mumbai-based director, stumbled upon the idea for the film while browsing the anonymous social media platform – Reddit. Stunned by the horrific incidents described in a post, Aftab decided to turn it into a screenplay.

What began as mindless doomsurfing, has turned into an eerie cinematic experience that captivates the audience until the very conclusion. The film is making waves with nominations at prestigious film festivals like International South Asian Film Festival Canada, Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival, Bengaluru International Short Film Festival and more.

Plot: After a bitter separation from his wife, the protagonist – Vikram turns to a solitary life which spirals into a loop of loneliness, negligence and alcoholism. To compound his troubles, he begins to notice how his food disappears mysteriously and the kitchen is ransacked, whenever he returns home. Thinking he has a rat problem, he installs CCTV cameras around his house. Upon scrutinising the footage, Vikram discovers something far more peculiar and eerie.

Date: September 13

Time: 6:30 PM onwards

Venue: NCPA, Nariman Point

Registration: ncpamumbai.com

Admission on a first-come-first-served basis

AD Design Show 2023, Jio World Convention Centre

The "Lal Dera" stands as a grand relic residing within the confines of the Mehrangarh Museum, Jodhpur. Ringing in the meticulous craftsmanship from the Mughal Era, the AD Design Show will present new-age installations of the original masterpiece. The line-up will be taken one notch higher with the Indian artist Shilo Shiv Suleiman unveiling the central installation – ‘Shankh.’

Spread over three days, the show spotlights an extensive array of arts and crafts presented by DAG, Pinakin, JSW, Soulstory, and several other design outfits. Asaf Ali, the speaker at the event and the head designer at Kashmir Looms tells Midday, “India is the only country with the largest number of people involved in myriad forms of crafts. Each state weaves a timeless narrative combining ancient and modern techniques. Despite journeying through textiles for the past 25 years, I am still a learner with a deep curiosity for Indian arts.”

Date: September 15 – 17

Time: 7:00 PM onwards

Venue: Jio World Convention Centre, BKC

Registration link: https://bit.ly/adds2023

Southern Odyssey Pop-Up, Neuma

Chefs Sandeep Sreedharan and Sophie Radtke have united to pay a culinary homage to their South Indian roots. The menu is swell with Tiger Prawn Balchao dipped in Goan flavours, Malabari fried chicken, Doodhi Carpaccio, Payasam mousse and more. Much like the tapestry of names, the flavours are equally intricate.

The Southern Odyssey Pop-Up is a passion project between Karan Johar’s epicurean restaurant – Neuma and the culinary duos hailing from Goa. Sandeep, with over a decade of expertise in South Indian cuisine, has been on a relentless quest to make comfort food both accessible and unforgettable. Sophie complements his culinary approach by infusing global elements to ensure its appeal to European tastes.

Date: September 14 – 17

Time: 6:30 – 9:30 PM

Venue: Neuma, Colaba

Price: Rs 2000 per person

For reservations: 70314 93333

Five Gardens Heritage Walk, Wadala

The plague of 1896 resulted in the formation of the City of Bombay Improvement Trust. The trust was mandated with the creation of a more sanitary and a more hygienic city. One of the initiatives of the BIT, as the Trust was called, was to shift populations from the congested areas of the city to the sparsely populated areas north of Parel and Lalbaug by creating new developments.

And so the city’s first garden suburb, the Dadar-Matunga scheme was developed, the centrepiece of which was, and still is, the Five Gardens. Khaki Tour’s brand-new heritage walk is a masterclass on Bombay’s development hidden in its parks, gardens, streets, buildings and institutions. The highlights of the 2.5-hour walk include interactions with an ancient mathematician and a shoemaking professor. Learn what is ‘Covid tree’ and discover fibres from Harappan times found at Five Gardens.

Date: September 17

Time: 8:00 AM – 10:30 AM

Starting Point: St Joseph Circle, Wadala

Price: Rs 799 per person

Register: khakitours.com

Wedding Stories, Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport

To the hearts that long for weddings draped in grand splendour, here is a mega dose of inspiration. What to expect? A ballroom transformed into a chandelier museum, live saxophone performances, mandap pavillion, live food counters spanning global cuisine, signature cocktails, themed pop-ups, and more.

It's not your regular guide on food, venue, and beverages. The two-day exhibition covers all things wedding covering gifting, decor, desserts, luxury fashion wear, footwear, photographers, mehndi, sangeet, and choreography services, all under one roof.

Date: September 16 – 17

Time: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Venue: Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport

Call: 9321446024