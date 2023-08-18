Breaking News
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Matungas hidden gem Parsi cafe weaves tales of history cinema and Irani flavours

Matunga’s hidden gem: Parsi cafe weaves tales of history, cinema and Irani flavours

Updated on: 12 September,2023 12:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ainie Rizvi | ainie.rizvi@mid-day.com

Nestled within the heart of Matunga, Koolar & Co stands as a living testimony of history. The cafe's deep-rooted bond with the silver screen, the essence of Parsi culinary heritage, and the narrative of Irani migration are interwoven seamlessly, embodying a rich and captivating heritage

Matunga’s hidden gem: Parsi cafe weaves tales of history, cinema and Irani flavours

Koolar & Co. in Matunga (East) is an Irani restaurant run by Amir Koolar and his brother Ali. File/Pic


The historic city of South Bombay is endowed with traditional Parsi establishments. While most of them are clustered in the Fort and Churchgate region, the one that stands out is Koolar & Co. at Matunga. This unique cafe holds the distinction of being the sole eatery offering authentic Parsi food items within the vicinity of Dadar, Sion, Matunga, and neighbouring areas.

