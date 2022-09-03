First edition of ‘Radio City Business Titans’ celebrates Indian business leaders for creating a legacy

The gala event was held in Dubai where Radio City felicitated over 92 businesses across categories. Bollywood celebrities Vivek Oberoi, Neha Dhupia, Sophie Choudry and Kainaat Arora graced the occasion with their presence

With a successful event, Ashit Kukian, CEO, Radio City, said he is confident that the upcoming editions will continue to fortify the realm of business ownership that will effectively bolster the economy. Photo Courtesy: Radio City

Radio City, India's biggest radio network, successfully concludes the first edition of its pioneering international property ‘Radio City Business Titans’. The magnificent three-day event celebrated the accomplishments of Indian entrepreneurs for upscaling their business through unwavering resilience and innovation. The event was held in Dubai in the presence of Indian business tycoons, Bollywood celebrities, and social media influencers.

The gala evening was held on August 27 at Grand Hyatt in Dubai where Radio City felicitated over 92 business titans across 20 business categories from multiple industries. The grand event witnessed the most-recognisable names from the Indian entertainment industry that include Vivek Oberoi, Neha Dhupia, Sophie Choudry and Kainaat Arora. These Bollywood stars presented accolades to the thriving entrepreneurs and commended the winners for establishing a successful venture. Dr. Bu Abdullah, chairman of Bu Abdullah Group and Dr Kabir, COO of Majestic Investments, private consultant to His Highness Sheikh Majid Rashid Al Mualla from the royal family of Umm Al Quwain also demonstrated appreciation towards Radio City’s initiative by gracing the occasion with their presence. The magical evening also saw some of the most scintillating performances that enthralled all the attendees.

Commenting on the success of the event, Ashit Kukian, CEO, Radio City said, “As a pioneer in the industry, Radio City has always been at the forefront of developing ground-breaking properties to make a lasting impression. Indian enterprises are flourishing by integrating innovative ideas and technologies in their business strategy; thereby contributing to the growth of the Indian economy. We launched 'Radio City Business Titans' with the objective of offering Indian businesses a prestigious platform to celebrate their triumphs and foster their business excellence. It was an absolute pleasure to honour and felicitate revolutionary Indian business leaders in the most glamorous setting, Dubai, at the inaugural Radio City Business Titans event. We are confident that the upcoming editions of Business Titans will continue to fortify the realm of business ownership that will effectively bolster the economy.”

Radio City has always believed applauding the success of Indian businesses and the achievements of pioneering individuals. This endeavour will only boost optimism among business leaders in augmenting their business growth and continue to contribute to the advancement of the Indian economy. After a successful culmination of the first edition of 'Radio City Business Titans', the radio platform has started gearing up to launch the second edition with an ambition of making it even grander and momentous at a yet another enthralling location.



