Amalgamation: An exhibition in Mumbai will showcase works of 30 Indian artists

From paintings and sculptures to ceramics and prints, experience the artworks of around 30 prominent Indian artists at ‘Amalgamation 8’ this weekend in the city

Image credit: Nandini Vishwanathan

Curated by artist Aparimita Saprum, the exhibition ‘Amalgamation 8’ will be showcasing works of around 30 emerging homegrown as well as internationally acclaimed talents with their paintings, prints, ceramics and sculptures from virtually everywhere in India, such as Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Kolkata and Bangalore this weekend in the city.

The eighth edition of the exhibition will be held from 2-5 September, 2022 and will feature a selection of about 70 paintings across abstracts and semi-abstracts, realistic and figurative and spiritual styles showcased in all kinds of mediums such as mixed media, acrylics, water colour, oil, pen and ink and pencil colours among others in a varied colour palette. It will also display about eight stunning sculptures in fiberglass, ceramics and bronze.

The exhibition will feature several contemporary and acclaimed artists such as the veteran Prakash Bal Joshi who is known for his blue acrylic abstracts, internet sensation Shashikant Dhotre whose traditionally attired ladies are stunningly lifelike in quality, Paramesh Paul whose black and white acrylic Benaras Ghat series will transfix you with its old world charm, Ratan Saha whose beautiful bronze ‘Nandi’ series is the definitive metaphor for power, Om Swami whose fibre glass Ganeshas in an eye-catching riot of colors display spirituality in a modern light, as also the ace painter Sandeep Chattraband whose acrylics bring alive the serenity and tranquillity of the ghats of Benaras in colourful hues, Mahesh Anjarlekar whose thematic ceramic sculptures and art installations are one of a kind as are sculptor-painter Swati Pasari’s amazing spiritually-themed works.

Other participating artists include Swarupa Bhosale, Sanjeeta Ahmed, Kadambari Mehta, Pooja Vivek Balkundre, Cdr. Shantaram Rawool, Deepa Kulkarni, Sudipta Adhikari, Amisha Mehta, Gauri Gulati, Abid Kanchwala, Alka Pandey, Qureysh Basrai, Rakhee Shah, Uma Krishnamoorthy, Rao Ranveer, Shobha Patki, Sulochana Gawde, Preksha Lal, Kajal Shahdadpuri, Rashmi Bajaj, Nandita Desai and Namrata Jain.

Sapru, who is an alumnus of Sir J. J. School of Art, says, “Even as a fledgling artist, I realised the need for an organised manner to showcase artistic talent, and that’s how my curatorial journey began in 2012. That’s also why I use my company Expopedia to scout talent from across India and abroad, and following a careful selection process, we accept artists into our fold.”

According to Sapru, part of the proceeds from the show will go towards charity for The Rotary Club of Mumbai Juhu’s projects for the rehabilitation of intellectually disabled people and the prevention of child abuse awareness.

Venue: Cymroza Art Gallery, Breach Candy

Date: September 2-5

Time: Daily 11 am to 7 pm

