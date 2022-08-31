Breaking News
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Why these Mumbaikars prefer homemade idols

Updated on: 31 August,2022 09:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

The city loves Ganeshotsav and has been eagerly waiting and preparing to welcome the deity into their homes this year. Amid preparations, Mid-day Online spoke to Mumbaikars who have been making their own idol to understand why and how they decided to sculpt their own idols

While Sumit Yempalle uses paper to make his idols, Saee Koranne-Khandekar has been making her idol with clay for the last nine years. Photo Courtesy: Sumit Yempalle/Saee Koranne-Khandekar


Mumbai is abuzz with festivities and shopping as people get ready to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi this year on August 31. It is because the city shares a very special relationship with the beloved festival that goes back decades and this year is going to be no different because they haven’t been able to enjoy it to the fullest in the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The idol makers are back in action as they have been seen all over going about their annual business of making the Ganpati idol.

