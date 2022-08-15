Breaking News
Food, family and theatre: Here’s how Mumbaikars are bringing in Parsi New Year this year

Updated on: 16 August,2022 09:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sarasvati T | sarasvati.nagesh@mid-day.com

With plans of family gatherings and customary prayers at the agiary, scrumptious food indulgences and a visit to a nearby theatre, Parsi families in Mumbai are all set to welcome Navroz or Parsi New Year on August 16

Parsi community members greeting each other on Navroze in Mumbai. Photo Courtesy: AFP


“New Year is all about family!,” says Freyan Bhathena, founding editor of Parsi Times, who now runs Word It Well, a content specialist business in Mumbai. “During the pandemic years we avoided the big get-together, but now we can't wait to head to Pune for a family reunion lunch,” she adds.

