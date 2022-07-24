Food, fashion and healthcare: Here’s a weekly round-up of Mid-day Online’s top features

The city is in the middle of the monsoon season and with that comes the need to pay attention to our health. However, that doesn’t mean one can’t enjoy a steaming bowl of food or be trendy with the latest fashion tips. There is something for everybody this week

This week, we focus on the monsoon specials, healthcare, food and time-management. Image for representational purpose only. Photo: istock/Mid-day file pic

Even after two years, the Covid-19 pandemic still prevails and the effects of it are seen in people who have suffered from it a few months ago but still continue to deal with it in more ways than one. With the increase in the number of people who died from heart attacks in the first half of 2021, city doctors tell us about the possibility and causes of heart attacks in youngsters who have suffered from Covid-19, and why they need to be cautious.



The city is also right in the middle of its monsoon season and that means the presence of seasonal diseases and other kinds of infections, that we may often take for granted. We spoke to a city-based gynaecologist to understand why vaginal infections are common during this time. They also share measures to prevent them. At the same time, the city has also been alerted by the civic body about a rise in the cases of leptospirosis – a disease that is known to affect people during the rainy season. In a simple explainer, experts tell us about the causes, symptoms and preventive measures.



While the monsoon spirit is often dampened with disease, a pop of colour can always do the trick especially by adopting the latest fashion trends or simply making changes to our pre-existing style statement to look more fashionable than ever before. Fashion content creators come to the rescue as they suggest and easy guide to style shrugs and shirts while you brave the humidity. While being a fashionista, it is also important to not forget about taking care of your skin, especially because we all have different challenges with it. City dermatologists offer expert advice on using the right kind of face mask for different skin types and the problems with incorrect usage of these products.



It is also the season to find comfort in delicious food and there is nothing like indulging in some rasam but with a twist by using ingredients you may have not heard of before. So, step into the kitchen and try these recipes out throughout the season. Last but not the least, a simple but very important guide to manage your time better at the workplace to avoid longer hours or simply be prepared if and when the four-day work week gets implemented at your office.



Here are the features from the week:







Simple skincare: Experts share insights on face masks for different skin types

While the increasing awareness about skin health has convinced many to try facial masks for face treatment, finding the most suitable mask can be a tricky task. Expert dermatologists offer clarity over face masks for all skin types and the risks linked to incorrect usage of such products



Read more







Jackfruit rasam? Enjoy the south Indian speciality by innovating with these recipes

Rasam is a crowd favourite because it produces a burst of flavours that cannot be matched by any other popular monsoon dish. While the traditional rasam is known to all, city chefs suggest making it either with jackfruit, charcoal roasted tomatoes, crabs or lemongrass



Read more







Mumbai monsoon: Style tips on how to layer with shirts and shrugs

While the rains bring in humidity, a slight chill in the air does call for layering pieces to ace the fresh and trendy monsoon look. Fashion content creators share an easy guide to style a variety of shirts and shrugs



Read more



Young adults need to beware of heart attacks post-Covid-19, here’s why

Mumbai has seen an increase in the number of heart attacks during the last two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. While the reasons are many, experts say there is a possibility of people suffering from it post-Covid and they highlight why younger adults need to be cautious



Read more





Monsoon health care: Expert explains how to prevent vaginal infections

Vaginal infections are a common occurrence during monsoon given increased humidity and frequent usage of damp clothes. Mid-Day Online spoke to city-based gynaecologist who offers clarity over severity of such infections and measures to prevent them



Read more







Mumbai rains: Leptospirosis alert — check symptoms and preventive measures

As the civic body alerts Mumbaikars about a rise in the cases of leptospirosis in the city after over a week’s heavy rainfall, Mid-Day Online reached out to city-based experts to know the symptoms and preventive measures for the disease



Read more







Unable to complete daily tasks at the office? Experts share tips to manage your time better

With work piling up every day at the office, it is often hard to complete tasks on a daily basis. With the four-day week being discussed and the possibility of it making people work longer hours in a shorter time, experts share how one can manage time and stress to complete tasks properly



Read more



Also Read: Ditching jeans this monsoon? Experts share tips on styling different types of bottom wear